Peter Haas meets families of victims of enforced disappearance​

Wed Dec 14, 2022 07:12 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 14, 2022 09:18 PMPhoto: CollectedUS Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, met families of victims of enforced disappearance in Dhaka's Shaheenbagh area this morning where they shared their ordeal over the years.Haas went to the house of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, a victim of enforced disappearance in 2013, where other families gathered as well.The event was arranged by 'Mayer Dak', a platform that holds programmes on different occasions every year demanding the return of victims of enforced disappearance. Sumon's mother is the key organiser of the platform.The ambassador went to the house around 9:00am and left at 9:35am after talking to the families, Sanjida Islam, Sumon's sister, told The Daily Star."We have been demanding for the return of our loved ones for around 10 years but the government is doing nothing… rather threats from different quarters have increased recently," Sanjida said.The families screened stories of their ordeal and sufferings and placed some points regarding their demands to the ambassador.The points include forming an independent and impartial investigation involving people from judiciary and civil society, an end to lying about secret detention and disappearance, allowing families of victims of enforced disappearance, disclosing the fate of victims of enforced disappearance.Meanwhile, Mayer Kanna, a platform representing families of the victims of 1977 court martial, went in front of the Sumon's house before the ambassador's arrival.They have been demanding justice for the victims of court martial which operated during the regime of late president Ziaur Rahman. Suman's sister alleged Awami League men and members of an organisation "Mayer Kanna" took position in front of their house.