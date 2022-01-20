Peskov: We would welcome Turkiye attempts If encourage Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements

Russian media VestiKavkaza:
- The main disagreements between Russia and Ukraine are closely connected with the suspension of the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev.
- "If our Turkish partners can influence the Ukrainians and encourage them to fulfill their previous agreements and obligations, it would be welcome," said Peskov.
- "In general, Turkish side has always taken a peace-keeping position regarding certain conflicts and tried to reconcile the parties. Turkiye once made similar efforts in Syria. Ankara emphasized its political weight in this way."
- In other words, Moscow has not yet accepted Ankara's mediation offer for Ukraine relations. It does not plan to accept the proposal as currently formulated. At the same time, Russia supports TR's efforts to influence Ukraine and force it to fulfill its obligations.