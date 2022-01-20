What's new

Peskov: We would welcome Turkiye attempts If encourage Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,772
15
10,080
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey


Russian media VestiKavkaza:

  • The main disagreements between Russia and Ukraine are closely connected with the suspension of the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev.
  • "If our Turkish partners can influence the Ukrainians and encourage them to fulfill their previous agreements and obligations, it would be welcome," said Peskov.
  • "In general, Turkish side has always taken a peace-keeping position regarding certain conflicts and tried to reconcile the parties. Turkiye once made similar efforts in Syria. Ankara emphasized its political weight in this way."
  • In other words, Moscow has not yet accepted Ankara's mediation offer for Ukraine relations. It does not plan to accept the proposal as currently formulated. At the same time, Russia supports TR's efforts to influence Ukraine and force it to fulfill its obligations.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom