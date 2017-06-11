Peshawari Chappal in Lahore ????

Shahi Muhalla, Aanar kali and railway station k pas shops hain, or there are shoe shops in Karim Block market, Allama Iqbal Town.I went to Eid Shopping Today bought Shalwar Kameez but couldn't find Good Peshawari chappal so suggest shops in Lahore for Peshawari Chappal.
visit any junaid jamshed outlet you can get it from there.
Shahi Muhalla, Aanar kali and railway station k pas shops hain, or there are shoe shops in Karim Block market, Allama Iqbal Town.
Bhai ap chappal dhond rahe they ya hum pathano ko?
Eik hi baat ha, right? (just kidding)
Btw wahan se purchase ki hoi thatswhy pata ha.
