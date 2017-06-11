What's new

Peshawari Chappal in Lahore ????

I went to Eid Shopping Today bought Shalwar Kameez but couldn't find Good Peshawari chappal so suggest shops in Lahore for Peshawari Chappal.
 
Bhai kisi bhi phatan se utarwalo. Mene esi hi li thi. They are like the friendliest people on earth.

Else from liberty to anarkali to mm alam. Take your pick.

@Divergent1 fashion, fitness and flowers. Don't tag me. I have a fff rule
 
Shahi Muhalla, Aanar kali and railway station k pas shops hain, or there are shoe shops in Karim Block market, Allama Iqbal Town.
 
