Peshawar Updates.....

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to introduce Circular Train System for Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan as well as establish 16 industrial zones in the province, revealed Chairman Economic Zone Ghulam Dastagir on Wednesday.
Talking to media in Peshawar, Ghulam Dastagir said that a Chinese delegation would soon visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to assess the train project and feasibility of Circular Train System would be conducted in September this year.
He maintained the proposed train service would be faster than orange train and it would travel at a speed of 220km per hour.
Ghulam Dastagir said that around 0.2 million jobs would be created in two years with the establishment of 16 economic zones in the province. He said that work on two economic zones on Chakdara Interchange and in Chitral would begin soon.
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) would train 30,000 youth for working in the economic zones, he said.
Dastagir added that industrial sector has been ignored in past. He said that the province needed 800MW electricity for industrial zones which would be provided to industries by establishing hydro power houses in next two years.