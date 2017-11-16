Peshawar Metro Bus

BRT Peshawar (Metrobus)'s first phase will consist of an east-west route which will stretch from Chamkani in the east end to Hayatabad in the west end of Peshawar. The system will have 31 stations and will be mostly at grade, with four kilometers of elevated sections and 3 elevated stations. The line will also contain 3.5 kilometers of underpasses.The entire route will be fenced to prevent unauthorized pedestrian crossings, and to prevent vehicular traffic from entering. It will feature passing lanes at each station, allowing the function of a "direct service" system in which buses from suburban areas can access it's dedicated bus-lanes for use as an express service directly to the city's center. Feeder system The BRT system will be complemented by a feeder system consisting of 8 routes extending 68 kilometres. Feeder buses will use dedicated BRT lanes as needed before exiting the system and entering onto city streets as on-street bus service.The feeder routes will add an additional stations along those feeder lines, all of which will be new construction. Feeder station will be spaced approximately 300-500 metres from one another. Feeder system buses will be 9 and 12 metres long. Buses TransPeshawar will use a fleet of 383 buses, of which 131 will be 9 metre-long buses, while 252 will be 12 metre-long buses.Buses on the BRT route will initially be 12 metre-long buses, though the system is designed to accommodate 18-metre long buses that may be necessary in the future. Buses will feature low-floor entrances,unlike current buses that have a raised station platforms to allow ease of access. Construction Construction of the east-west corridor will be completed in three phases: Phase 1: Chamkani to Balahisar Fort Phase 2: Cantonment to Aman Chowk Phase 3: University to Hayatabad The entire road structure along the east-west corridor will also be reconstructed, and will include a new bicycle lane. The number of traffic lanes along the GT Road will also be reduced, leading to what will be intended as a more pedestrian-friendly street. The project is being built concurrent to the Peshawar Ring Road, which will redirect heavy vehicles away from the city centre.