  Monday, August 27, 2018

Peshawar Metro Bus

Discussion started by ghazi52, Nov 16, 2017.

  Nov 16, 2017 #1
    ghazi52

    BRT Peshawar (Metrobus)'s first phase will consist of an east-west route which will stretch from Chamkani in the east end to Hayatabad in the west end of Peshawar. The system will have 31 stations and will be mostly at grade, with four kilometers of elevated sections and 3 elevated stations. The line will also contain 3.5 kilometers of underpasses.The entire route will be fenced to prevent unauthorized pedestrian crossings, and to prevent vehicular traffic from entering. It will feature passing lanes at each station, allowing the function of a "direct service" system in which buses from suburban areas can access it's dedicated bus-lanes for use as an express service directly to the city's center.

    Feeder system

    The BRT system will be complemented by a feeder system consisting of 8 routes extending 68 kilometres. Feeder buses will use dedicated BRT lanes as needed before exiting the system and entering onto city streets as on-street bus service.The feeder routes will add an additional stations along those feeder lines, all of which will be new construction. Feeder station will be spaced approximately 300-500 metres from one another. Feeder system buses will be 9 and 12 metres long.

    Buses

    TransPeshawar will use a fleet of 383 buses, of which 131 will be 9 metre-long buses, while 252 will be 12 metre-long buses.Buses on the BRT route will initially be 12 metre-long buses, though the system is designed to accommodate 18-metre long buses that may be necessary in the future. Buses will feature low-floor entrances,unlike current buses that have a raised station platforms to allow ease of access.

    Construction

    Construction of the east-west corridor will be completed in three phases:

    • Phase 1: Chamkani to Balahisar Fort
    • Phase 2: Cantonment to Aman Chowk
    • Phase 3: University to Hayatabad

    The entire road structure along the east-west corridor will also be reconstructed, and will include a new bicycle lane. The number of traffic lanes along the GT Road will also be reduced, leading to what will be intended as a more pedestrian-friendly street. The project is being built concurrent to the Peshawar Ring Road, which will redirect heavy vehicles away from the city centre.
     
  Nov 16, 2017 #2
    ghazi52

    BRT Peshawar (Metrobus) Route Map and Bus Stations

    On October 19, 2017, Chief Minister of Khyber pakhtunkhwa (KPk) Mr. Pervaiz Khattak inaugurated work on the long awaited mast transit project of the Peshawar city. This is Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project. While in Lahore, Rawalpindi/Islamabad and Multan these projects are known as “Metro Bus Services”.

    BRT Peshawar Main Features:
    1. Total BRT Corridor Length: 26 Km
    2. At-Grade Section: 14.8 Km
    3. Elevated Section: 8.3 Km
    4. Underpass: 3 Km
    5. Number of BRT Stations: 32
    6. At-grade: 26
    7. Elevated: 6
    8. BRT Buses: 300
    • Total Cost in Rs = 57 billion
    • Loan from Asian Development Bank Rs. 50 billion

    150 standard Bus Stops to be installed at 68 Kilometers of Feeder Routes Service excluding main BRT Corridor (Charsadda Road. Kohat Road. Warsak Road, Bara Road. Ring Road).


    Ground Breaking Ceremony of Peshawar BRT Project (19/10/2017)
    Peshawar BRT Bus Rapid Transit (Metrobus) Bus Stations List and Route Map

    [​IMG]
    Peshawar BRT Bus Rapid Transit (Metrobus) Bus Stations List and Route Map


    [​IMG]

    Peshawar BRT Bus Rapid Transit (Metrobus) Route Map

    Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit work site

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 16, 2017 #3
    HttpError

    Good development though, but why did they opt for "Jungla Bus" ? lol. I am not a PML N supporter but this is indeed a good service. We should give credit where it is due.
     
  Nov 16, 2017 #4
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    [​IMG]


    Lack of Large trees in Pakistan is just shocking ... so little vegetation in a province we claim has ample amount of rain and greenery
     
  Nov 16, 2017 #5
    ghazi52

    Trees are taken out for re-plantation.

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    Night shaft.

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 16, 2017 #6
    ghazi52

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 17, 2017 #7
    Danish saleem

    Its Halal Metro Bus, and Metro's in Lahore and Multan are Jangla Buses. and i also Jangla not using in that Halal Metro Bus.
     
  Nov 17, 2017 #8
    Syed1.

    Didn't the PTI government fix (or atleast try to fix) the police and education system of the province before focusing on metro bus. Meanwhile Shahbaz Sharif's method of fixing the police is by giving them postman uniform :lol:
     
  Nov 17, 2017 #9
    Danish saleem

    i am not defening shahbaz , i ask what your leader said, and keep saying.

    its Halal Jangla Bus now, where is Asad Umer who gone to build Metro's with only 11 Billion?
    do u know the cost of that Jangla Bus, 56 Billion Rupees, combine cost of Lahore, Multan and rawalpindi Metros!
     
  10. Nov 17, 2017 #10
    karakoram

    Yahoo metro station is walking distance from my house. Near bagh e Naran :D
     
  Nov 17, 2017 #11
    Syed1.

    I know it is hard for you to utilize your brain, but please compare lengths of the metro systems and coverage area in each city and you will realize why Peshawar costs more.
     
  Nov 17, 2017 #12
    ghazi52

    Update on the construction of Peshawar BRT at Hashnagri, Reach I

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 17, 2017 #13
    !eon

    Buses are not enough for size of population Pakistan has. I went to see Metro in Lahore and they were so over crowded that I couldn't even get in.
    With a bit more investment you can build tram (light rail) tracks on these same metro tracks.
     
  Nov 17, 2017 #14
    Syed1.

    Wow the speed of construction is amazing. Just goes to show what Pakistanis can achieve if there is minimal corruption.
     
  Nov 17, 2017 #15
    Shakuni & Ravan

    Exactly they have to start rail metro rather than old concept of Bus metro.In India already 10 cities have rail metro and many other cities construction going on and end of this year there will be 12 metro rail cities including Hyderabad metro and Nagpur metro

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Urban_rail_transit_in_India#Rapid_transit

    Moreover every year India inaugurating 2 or 3 Metro rail cities, next year Noida metro and Ghaziabad Metro
     
