Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth dies due to COVID-19

Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

Oct 16, 2020
How many more threads will be made on this scum?

Though I agree it is a happy day for the nation

mumairb

Apr 7, 2010
Can you show some respect to dead ones ? They aren't not here to defend themselves.
Black.Mamba said:
How many more threads will be made on this scum?

Though I agree it is a happy day for the nation

