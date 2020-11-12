Shahzaz ud din
Jun 12, 2017
Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth dies due to COVID-19
How many more threads will be made on this scum?
Though I agree it is a happy day for the nation
PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth succumbs to coronavirusPHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth succumbs to coronavirus PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth has passed away aged 59, a spokesperson for the court confirmed late Thursday. Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth was battling coronavirus and succumbed to the deadly illness...defence.pk