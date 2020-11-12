Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth dies due to COVID-19

PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth succumbs to coronavirus PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth succumbs to coronavirus PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth has passed away aged 59, a spokesperson for the court confirmed late Thursday. Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth was battling coronavirus and succumbed to the deadly illness...

How many more threads will be made on this scum?Though I agree it is a happy day for the nation