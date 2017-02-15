What's new

Peshawar blast: At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Peshawar blast: At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack
Dozens more were injured in the attack during a class in the city of Peshawar, police say.

Peshawar blast: At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack
At least seven people have died and more than 50 injured after an explosion during a class at a religious school in Pakistan, police have said.
Hospital officials say those killed in the attack, which took place in the northern city of Peshawar, were aged between 20 and 30.
Dozens of others were injured, including four under the age of 13.
No group has yet claimed responsibility. An investigation has been launched.
Earlier reports suggested four of the dead were children, but this has since been retracted.
The city of Peshawar, close to the Afghan border, has seen some of the worst of the violence during the Taliban insurgency in recent years.
People survey the damage inside the school

Six years ago, gunmen stormed a military school in the city leaving more than 150 dead, including many children.
However, the number of attacks has greatly reduced in recent years.
What happened?
The blast took place at about 08:30 local time (03:30 GMT), police told the BBC.
About 60 people are understood to have been in the class at the religious school, known as a madrassa.
An eyewitness has told the police he saw a man enter the building with a bag of explosives shortly before the blast.
Images from inside the room show extensive damage.
Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Shafqat Malik told Pakistan's Express Tribune newspaper that 5kg (11lbs) of explosives were used in the attack.
Hospital officials told Reuters news agency that they had received dozens of injured, many with burns.
The AFP news agency has quoted police as saying that that two teachers were among the injured.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed "regret over the loss of precious lives", strongly condemning the blast.
Analysis: Ilyas Khan, BBC News, Islamabad
This attack, which follows a bombing in a neighbourhood in Quetta city on Sunday, is reminiscent of the era of widespread militant violence that hit the Pakistani mainland in the mid-2000s.
It is the first "soft" target hit by suspected militants in Peshawar city since the 2014 attack on the Army Public School (APS).
That attack prompted the Pakistani army to launch an operation to clear militant sanctuaries along the Pak-Afghan border. In November 2016, the army claimed the areas had been cleared of militants.
The latest incidents come amid reports suggesting the Taliban militants have been regrouping in the areas which had been cleared over the past year or so.
Various attacks have been reported, mainly targeting members of PTM, a Pashtun nationalist movement that has accused the military of protecting militants.
Some analysts fear that the current militant regrouping may be part of a plan not only to counter the PTM and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but also to influence the ongoing political process in Afghanistan at a time when the American forces are set to pull out from the region.
Islamist militants have long been seen by analysts as proxies of the security establishment, working to further its strategic aims in the region.
such a cowardly act, really..
 
IceCold

IceCold

Establishment is reaping the benefits of sending Nawaz abroad. This is what happens when you let terrorists and traitors go instead of putting them to task.
 
Umair Nawaz

Umair Nawaz

its time for IK, Bajwa and Faiz Hameed to all resign or throw them out unceremoniously!
we need Ballzy and competent leaders at top!
 
Arsalan 345

Arsalan 345

Umair Nawaz said:
its time for IK, Bajwa and Faiz Hameed to all resign or throw them out unceremoniously!
we need Ballzy and competent leaders at top!
they are more focused on opposition. see opposition is a tiny threat. big threats are iran,afghan nds and indian raw. all our focus is on opposition which is pathetic. it's time to do something. what happened to our intelligence? do something that our enemies remember for a long time. there is a cost for everything.
 
IceCold

IceCold

Arsalan 345 said:
big threats are iran,afghan nds and indian raw. all our focus is on opposition which is pathetic.
You cant be that naïve are you? Did you even look at PDM's speeches specially Nawaz, whose agenda are they following when they say Balochistan should be Azaad? Whose agenda are they following when nawaz suar says army jawans should stop listening to orders of their higherups, bureaucracy should stop taking orders from government? Due you think its a coincidence that Indian sponsored terrorism has suddenly taken a surge when PDM is trying its level best to dethrone the government and army leadership?
Think rationally and not emotionally. All these haram khors specially the one sitting in UK is conspiring against Pakistan. What do you think would be the moral of army jawans if their top brass is forced to resign? Do you think it will board well?
I would request all Pakistanis to please stop this mantra of resigning on every single incident. Yes Bajwa should never have been given extension but now that he has and enemy has all the problems with him and this government, we should start supporting them.
 
Umair Nawaz

Umair Nawaz

Arsalan 345 said:
they are more focused on opposition. see opposition is a tiny threat. big threats are iran,afghan nds and indian raw. all our focus is on opposition which is pathetic. it's time to do something. what happened to our intelligence? do something that our enemies remember for a long time. there is a cost for everything.
im not talking about that!

and remember one thing here, whatever is happening right now these 3 people are themselves responsible for it!

inaction, idealism and insincerity!
 
