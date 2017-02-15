Peshawar blast: At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack

Arsalan 345 said: big threats are iran,afghan nds and indian raw. all our focus is on opposition which is pathetic. Click to expand...

You cant be that naïve are you? Did you even look at PDM's speeches specially Nawaz, whose agenda are they following when they say Balochistan should be Azaad? Whose agenda are they following when nawaz suar says army jawans should stop listening to orders of their higherups, bureaucracy should stop taking orders from government? Due you think its a coincidence that Indian sponsored terrorism has suddenly taken a surge when PDM is trying its level best to dethrone the government and army leadership?Think rationally and not emotionally. All these haram khors specially the one sitting in UK is conspiring against Pakistan. What do you think would be the moral of army jawans if their top brass is forced to resign? Do you think it will board well?I would request all Pakistanis to please stop this mantra of resigning on every single incident. Yes Bajwa should never have been given extension but now that he has and enemy has all the problems with him and this government, we should start supporting them.