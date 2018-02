yes there is a culutre of stealing electricity in Peshawar and sindh



the solution is what.., well any sane person would say catch the culprit..second question would be how (i mean you cant expect a small police force to sit outside every house!)..this was answered when experts in this field sat together... through smart meters...!.. that will in real time send remotely data to gride and catch the difference and hence identifying the place of theft..hurrah!!!!..now issue was funding..so planning omission sat together again and finally convinced Asian bank to give a whooping 4.5 billion dollars in loan( a small amount considering the loses are in billions every year)..guess what happened??



all of sudden PMLN refused the loan and simply threw hardwork of a decade under the rug for political reasons..as it was a sindh and KPK issue not punjab..this in turn cost million sin penalty from AB and billions in precious foreign exchange



now let see whats your logical explanation of this



source for above, please google it, if you cant find i will post links

