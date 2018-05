All your politicians generals their wives and children own US UK SWISS etc etc nationalities. Palaces and Land in foreign countries their children naturalised as soon as they can as US/UK nationals. Pakistanis follow them like sheep especially when they point to India and the Afghans and the totally brainwashed awam avert their eyes from their own leaders and with mental naswar in full play scream Hindia Hindia kill kill



And of course married to someone 40 years younger. A privilege that so common in Pakistan

Click to expand...