Pervez Khattak served notice for ‘inciting PTI members to leave party’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has served notice to senior leader Pervez Khattak, who recently resigned from the president of the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, for ‘inciting PTI members to leave party’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan has sent a show cause notice to former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), seeking a response within seven days.

“It has come to the notice of the Party Leadership that you [Pervez Khattak] are contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party,” stated the notice.

Citing the ‘reported activities’, the PTI Secretary General ask Khattak to “explain yourself in writing within seven days of this notice”.

“If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules,” it warned.

Earlier, it emerged that Pervez Khattak will launch his own political party and PTI deserters are expected to join the new political setup.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI deserters are expected to join the new political setup led by senior politician Pervez Khattak.

Read More: Pervez Khattak resigns from party positions

Khattak has claimed that more than 50 former PTI members of parliamentarians (MPs) are in contact with him and would join his new political set-up, say sources.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.
