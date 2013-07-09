Pervez Khattak likely to join PML-N, making forward block in PTI

Mian Iftikhar claimed that CM Pervez Khattak is building forward block in PTI and Khattak is willing to fly towards Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).Awami National Party (ANP) prominent leaders Afrasiab Khattak and Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that appropriate direction to move on is still undecided of those who used slogan for ‘change’.Afrasiab Khattak alleged that PTI fails to meet public expectations as incharge of CM camp is a nominated candidate of NA-5 constituency and he will contact Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) on the issue.Afrasiab confirmed the initiation of seat adjustment talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) in upcoming by-election.Former provincial information minister, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that Daud Khattak will candidate from ANP in by-election.Mian Iftikhar claimed that CM Pervez Khattak is building forward block in PTI and Khattak is willing to fly towards Pakistan Muslim PiLeague Nawaz (PML-N).Former provincial minister alleged that Khattak is deputing his ‘beloved’ government employee in by-polling event which came under category of pre-polling rigging.It is pertinent to note, PTI belonged Pervez Khattak faced rage of Imran Khan on some misconduct in past as it consume governmental assets for reaching a valima ceremony which finally resulted as restriction of helicopter usage completely.On second time, Pervez Khattak avoided Imran Khan’s instructions to leave his party post as he is serving as government post of chief minister in KPK, however, Khattak refused to leave PTI post.