Pervez Khattak likely to join PML-N, making forward block in PTI

Pervez Khattak likely to join PML-N, making forward block in PTI

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leaders Afrasiab Khattak and Mian Iftikhar Hussain claimed that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) belonged Chief Minister KPK Pervez Khattak is making forward block in his own political party and willing to join Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).


Mian Iftikhar claimed that CM Pervez Khattak is building forward block in PTI and Khattak is willing to fly towards Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Awami National Party (ANP) prominent leaders Afrasiab Khattak and Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that appropriate direction to move on is still undecided of those who used slogan for &#8216;change&#8217;.

Afrasiab Khattak alleged that PTI fails to meet public expectations as incharge of CM camp is a nominated candidate of NA-5 constituency and he will contact Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) on the issue.

Afrasiab confirmed the initiation of seat adjustment talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) in upcoming by-election.

Former provincial information minister, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that Daud Khattak will candidate from ANP in by-election.



Former provincial minister alleged that Khattak is deputing his &#8216;beloved&#8217; government employee in by-polling event which came under category of pre-polling rigging.

It is pertinent to note, PTI belonged Pervez Khattak faced rage of Imran Khan on some misconduct in past as it consume governmental assets for reaching a valima ceremony which finally resulted as restriction of helicopter usage completely.

On second time, Pervez Khattak avoided Imran Khan&#8217;s instructions to leave his party post as he is serving as government post of chief minister in KPK, however, Khattak refused to leave PTI post.
 
It is pertinent to note, PTI belonged Pervez Khattak faced rage of Imran Khan on some misconduct in past as it consume governmental assets for reaching a valima ceremony which finally resulted as restriction of helicopter usage completely.

On second time, Pervez Khattak avoided Imran Khans instructions to leave his party post as he is serving as government post of chief minister in KPK, however, Khattak refused to leave PTI post.
If Khattak is angry on these issues and wants to leave, no one will stop him, Imran khan did the right thing to restrict helicopter usage for walima purposes, and according to the PTIs policy he has to leave party position. Dual positions should not be allowed.

Again this is a rant from an ANPs guy, not a credible source, no PTI statement. Could be false.
 
I doubt the credibility of this news. However if it does happen , it will be a great step for PTI to get rid of someone's who's greedy and has no regard for the law.

He's been using a heli and been resisting demands to relinquish his illegal posession of two titles. I believe he should be made to leave if he doesn't follow the law.
 
I doubt the credibility of this news. However if it does happen , it will be a great step for PTI to get rid of someone's who's greedy and has no regard for the law.

He's been using a heli and been resisting demands to relinquish his illegal posession of two titles. I believe he should be made to leave if he doesn't follow the law.
kya chakkar he bhai everybody is leaving PTI now a days :lol:
 
It is difficult to happen but might dent PTI's image in K-P. People were not happy to see Khattak being nominated ahead of Asad Qaiser.. and now if he does leave PTI - It will tarnish the image of PTI.

I think this is a rumour as himself being a CM of K-P is too good of a position to relinquish so easily.
 
removing a CM from his post and party for misconduct will set a great example
Looks like you didn't saw the news, he is making forward block. So if that happened party will have less power to remove this CM.
@Topic: don't think it is true
 
Such news circulated over the resignations of Shireen Mazari and Fazia Qasori who were to join PMLN since they were fedup with PTI. Such news also circulated about Shah Mehmood Qureshi too every month of him joining PMLN but everytime sub news papers walo aor lifafa journalists ko moo ki khani parheee... And I belive this news is no different than those we had in the past about PTIofficials. Why on earth would he do that?
 
what???????????
smileys-scare-861807.gif


no :cry:
@Leader @Jazzbot @AstanoshKhan
 
