What's new

Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,633
11
32,641
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
492102_7391390_updates.jpg

  • Khattak has not formally resigned from PTI.
  • He stepped down from party positions on June 1.
  • IPP populated with several former PTI leaders.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwig Pervez Khattak is likely to be made secretary general of the newly-established Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) led by Jahangir Tareen, sources told Geo News on Friday.

The sources confirmed that the PTI stalwart has been in touch with the sugar baron for "many days" and will join the new party along with his colleagues.

The development comes less than two weeks after Khattak announced in a presser that he was stepping down from his position as president of the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. However, Khattak had dismissed reports that he was quitting PTI and termed them "propaganda".

Tareen — once a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and a key person in bringing the party to power in 2018 — officially launched his new party on Thursday, saying that he joined politics to play his role for the betterment of the country.

However, Tareen and Khattak are not the only former PTI members in this new party.

In fact, several PTI defectors — who parted ways from Khan following the May 9 mayhem — have joined hands with Tareen.

On May 9, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. His arrest triggered almost countrywide rioting, during which important military installations — including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Lahore Corp Commander’s residence — were attacked and vandalised.

Since then, there has been a mass exodus of PTI leaders jumping ship and many that claimed to leave the party had stated in their press conferences that they had bid adieu to politics.

Some of the notable people to join IPP include Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan and Murad Raas.
www.geo.tv

Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party

Sources confirm PTI stalwart has been in touch with the sugar baron for many days
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,633
11
32,641
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP​



Former defence minister Pervez Khattak (left) and Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Tareen. — PPI/Facebook/Jahangir Tareen
Former defence minister Pervez Khattak (left) and Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Tareen. — PPI/Facebook/Jahangir Tareen
PESHAWAR: Hours after it was reported that Pervez Khattak would be joining Jahangir Tareen in his new political venture, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that he has not met the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party's (IPP) chief.
“I have had no meeting with Jahangir Tareen. At this time, I do not wish to speak on any political matters,” the former defence minister told Geo News.
He added that Tareen's party had neither offered him the post of secretary general nor he accepted any such offer. "I am at my place and in touch with my colleagues in the province."
Earlier today, it was reported that Khattak is likely to be made secretary general of the newly-established IPP.
The development came two weeks after Khattak announced in a presser that he was stepping down from his position as president of the PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. However, the PTI chief's aide had dismissed reports that he was quitting the former party and termed them "propaganda".
Jahangir Tareen — once a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and a key person in bringing the party to power in 2018 — officially launched his new party on Thursday, saying that he joined politics to play his role for the betterment of the country.
However, Tareen and Khattak are not the only former PTI members in this new party.
In fact, several PTI defectors — who parted ways from Khan following the May 9 mayhem — have joined hands with Tareen.
On May 9, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. His arrest triggered almost countrywide rioting, during which important military installations — including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Lahore Corp Commander’s residence — were attacked and vandalised.
Since then, there has been a mass exodus of PTI leaders jumping ship and many that claimed to leave the party had stated in their press conferences that they had bid adieu to politics.
Some of the notable people to join IPP include Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan and Murad Raas.
www.geo.tv

Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP

At this time, I do not wish to speak on any political matters, says PTI chief's aide
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position
2 3
Replies
32
Views
824
Meengla
Meengla
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jahangir Tareen's new party to be named ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
155
Views
2K
Fish
Fish
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Tareen meets Aleem, likely to announce new political party in 72 hrs
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
3K
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jahangir Tareen completes initial homework to launch a new political party
2
Replies
17
Views
411
Steppe Wolff
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI defectors announce Democrats group
Replies
3
Views
171
Neelo
Neelo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom