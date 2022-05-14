Pervez Khattak and Noor-ul-Haq Qadri refuse to leave the minister's enclave

Under the rules, ministers can use official accommodation only for 15 days after the expiry of the cabinet.Sources said that the cabinet of the PTI government was dissolved on April 10. Despite the dissolution of the cabinet, Pervez Khattak has not yet vacated his official residence.Sources said that former minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also did not vacate his official residence.Parvez Khattak could not be contacted despite repeated calls to Geo News.Sources said Pervez Khattak’s official residence has been allotted to federal minister Maulana Abdul Wasi, who could not be shifted as the residence was not vacant.