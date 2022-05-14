What's new

Pervez Khattak and Noor-ul-Haq Qadri refuse to leave the minister's enclave

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,523
17
23,758
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Former federal ministers Pervez Khattak and Nurul Haq Qadri refused to vacate their official residences in Minister Enclave.

Under the rules, ministers can use official accommodation only for 15 days after the expiry of the cabinet.

Sources said that the cabinet of the PTI government was dissolved on April 10. Despite the dissolution of the cabinet, Pervez Khattak has not yet vacated his official residence.

Sources said that former minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also did not vacate his official residence.

Parvez Khattak could not be contacted despite repeated calls to Geo News.

Sources said Pervez Khattak’s official residence has been allotted to federal minister Maulana Abdul Wasi, who could not be shifted as the residence was not vacant.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,226
10
27,630
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Former federal ministers Pervez Khattak and Nurul Haq Qadri refused to vacate their official residences in Minister Enclave.

Under the rules, ministers can use official accommodation only for 15 days after the expiry of the cabinet.

Sources said that the cabinet of the PTI government was dissolved on April 10. Despite the dissolution of the cabinet, Pervez Khattak has not yet vacated his official residence.

Sources said that former minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also did not vacate his official residence.

Parvez Khattak could not be contacted despite repeated calls to Geo News.

Sources said Pervez Khattak’s official residence has been allotted to federal minister Maulana Abdul Wasi, who could not be shifted as the residence was not vacant.
Click to expand...
All rules apply to PTI.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,226
10
27,630
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
IK is waging jihad against all corrupts as per his logic. Nevertheless he still uses the KPK helicopter as a taxi, Asad Qaiser and others Govt cars ETC.
He is supposed to be the beacon of rule of law! :lol:
Click to expand...
fitpOsitive said:
Rules also apply to PTI.
Click to expand...
All rules apply to PTI. While entire cabinet of Pakistan is sitting under the shoes of convicted criminal absconding from Pakistani courts in London
🤣🤣🤣
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,523
17
23,758
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
All rules apply to PTI
Click to expand...
Well, who told IK to make enemies with the entire Pakistan, apart from Monis Elahi and pops.
Norwegian said:
While entire cabinet of Pakistan is sitting under the shoes of convicted criminal absconding from Pakistani courts
Click to expand...
On one hand he blames the courts under the influence of the establishment and on the other blaming others for being convicted by the same. :lol:
 
War Thunder

War Thunder

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2013
3,990
8
5,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
IK is waging jihad against all corrupts as per his logic. Nevertheless he still uses the KPK helicopter as a taxi, Asad Qaiser and others Govt cars ETC.
He is supposed to be the beacon of rule of law! :lol:
Click to expand...

He is 100 times better than the thugs and corrupt mafia you support because of your own inner corruption.

When are you waging the jihad against your inner self and fixing it out, so good or bad actually makes sense to you?
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,226
10
27,630
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
ARY will be tamed or will become history.

1)All BOTS will be removed
2)Fake news producers will be apprehended.
3)Overseas propagandists will be put on ECL on arrival.

Many more revealed later.
Click to expand...
Hahahaha and? And then we Patwaris will call it democracy, freedom of speech and expression, following constitution. Troll
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI to sweep next elections, claims Pervez Khattak
Replies
10
Views
564
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
muhammadhafeezmalik
70 absentees from PTI Parliamentry Party Meeting of PM: a new group led by Pervez Khattak emerged
Replies
5
Views
583
HAIDER
HAIDER
ejaz007
PK-63 by-polls defeat fallout: Liaqat Khattak de-notified as KP irrigation minister
Replies
9
Views
705
Turingsage
Turingsage
muhammadhafeezmalik
This is how Imran Khan and his team gave NRO to themselves!!
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
762
Flight of falcon
F
S
New Cabinet takes oath
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
2K
PakFactor
PakFactor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom