What's new

Pervez Hoodbhoy's Secular Delusion

Desert Fox

Desert Fox

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 16, 2010
10,575
30
17,785
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2851754831709887

Pervez is at it again! Hoodbhoy, like all Westernized modernists, recycles the same few talking points ad nauseam.

1. Islam is backwards. Western secularism is the answer!
2. Islamic education makes people dumb. Western secular education makes people smart!
3. Islamic institutions are associated with terrorism. Western secular institutions are associated with prosperity and progress!

That pretty much summarizes everything Hoodbhoy has ever written in his life.

Such simplistic points might have impressed Western-intoxicated dullards 50 years ago. But it is embarrassing for him to keep trotting out the same lines in this day and age, now that most people are acutely aware of the empty promises of Western "enlightenment."

How ironic that Pervez sings the praises of "critical thinking," yet he is unable to think critically about whether "parroting" the liberal secularism of the West will yield prosperity and happiness for Pakistan or any Muslim country.

For those of us living in the enlightened secular West, we can only chuckle at the child-like naivete of anyone who thinks the West is a utopia all should aspire to.

Turn to any news channel to see American cities literally burning to the ground as protests rage. Watch the violent divisions ripping the country apart. All these violent protesters enjoyed a liberal secular education without the influence of the scary molvi boogey monster of Hoodbhoy's imagination.

The average American is thousands of dollars in debt, lives pay check to check, slogging endless hours at a job he hates, the only thing he looks forward to is the weekend, where he will probably sit in front of his laptop and watch Netflix or order some junk he doesn't need from Amazon. He is living the "perfect" life of obedient, senseless consumerism his secular education has so perfectly prepared him for!

Think of the caricatures of the depressed consumerist alone in his apartment with no family, no faith, no future. Believe it or not, that caricature is the reality for the majority.

And those who do get married, they fare no better. What kind of love can you have for someone you know has been loved and dumped by a dozen (two dozen?) others before you? This is the living nightmare produced by Western secular values. Marriage is seen as such a dead end that most are now opting to avoid it entirely. Many children grow up completely cut off from at least one parent. Many have no clue who their fathers even are! Forget about extended family and the comfort, joy, and support that comes with it.

Liberal secularism not only destroys the akhira with its militant atheism. It also destroys every human aspect of what makes life of the dunya beautiful -- committed love, a happy and devoted family, the sense of purpose that comes with serving one's Creator. These are luxuries most Westerners no longer even know about, let alone enjoy.

But liberal secularism at least brings prosperity and that counts for something, right? No, even this is not true. Many countries have accepted the devil's offer of sacrificing religion and traditional values for the promise of material progress. But Iblis, of course, is a liar.

What amazing progress does a secular country like Romania enjoy? What booming riches does a secular country like Mexico enjoy? What economic advancement does a secular country like Liberia enjoy?

If religion is regressive and secularization and secular education are the path to economic progress, why is it that so many 100% secularized countries have languished for decades at the bottom of the development list?

In reality, the secularization of these countries only serves the Western imperial masters who suck these countries dry, usurping their resources and cheap labor in exchange for advancement that never comes.

It is the oldest trick in the book.

But it is a trick that is made more effective when the Western-educated elites of those countries peddle propaganda to the masses, trying to convince the people -- on behalf of their Western masters -- to abandon their religion, abandon their traditional values, abandon deen.

Elites like Hoodbhoy have tried playing this trick on the Muslims for long enough. But no one is falling for it anymore.

It is time for these old propagandists to retire.

"Whoever makes himself blind against the mention/remembrance [dhikr] of al-RaHmān, We assign for him a devil who accompanies him all the time. And they (the devils) prevent such people from the (right) way, while they deem themselves to be on the right path. Until when such a person will come to Us, he will say (to the devil), “If only there were the distance of East and West between me and you, because you were the worst companion!" And (it will be said to such people,) “Since you were wrongdoers, it will never benefit you today that you are sharing the punishment with each other.” [Quran 43:36-39]






120372_w_450_388.jpg


Screenshot_20200719-094112_Chrome.jpg


Screenshot_20200719-093056_Chrome.jpg


Screenshot_20200719-093007_Chrome.jpg


Screenshot_20200719-092715_Chrome.jpg

@Alternatiiv @Hiraa @truthfollower

@AUz @The Accountant
 
Last edited:
Alternatiiv

Alternatiiv

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 2, 2018
5,445
19
7,493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
Desert Fox said:
Pervez is at it again! Hoodbhoy, like all Westernized modernists, recycles the same few talking points ad nauseam.

1. Islam is backwards. Western secularism is the answer!
2. Islamic education makes people dumb. Western secular education makes people smart!
3. Islamic institutions are associated with terrorism. Western secular institutions are associated with prosperity and progress!

That pretty much summarizes everything Hoodbhoy has ever written in his life.

Such simplistic points might have impressed Western-intoxicated dullards 50 years ago. But it is embarrassing for him to keep trotting out the same lines in this day and age, now that most people are acutely aware of the empty promises of Western "enlightenment."

How ironic that Pervez sings the praises of "critical thinking," yet he is unable to think critically about whether "parroting" the liberal secularism of the West will yield prosperity and happiness for Pakistan or any Muslim country.

For those of us living in the enlightened secular West, we can only chuckle at the child-like naivete of anyone who thinks the West is a utopia all should aspire to.

Turn to any news channel to see American cities literally burning to the ground as protests rage. Watch the violent divisions ripping the country apart. All these violent protesters enjoyed a liberal secular education without the influence of the scary molvi boogey monster of Hoodbhoy's imagination.

The average American is thousands of dollars in debt, lives pay check to check, slogging endless hours at a job he hates, the only thing he looks forward to is the weekend, where he will probably sit in front of his laptop and watch Netflix or order some junk he doesn't need from Amazon. He is living the "perfect" life of obedient, senseless consumerism his secular education has so perfectly prepared him for!

Think of the caricatures of the depressed consumerist alone in his apartment with no family, no faith, no future. Believe it or not, that caricature is the reality for the majority.

And those who do get married, they fare no better. What kind of love can you have for someone you know has been loved and dumped by a dozen (two dozen?) others before you? This is the living nightmare produced by Western secular values. Marriage is seen as such a dead end that most are now opting to avoid it entirely. Many children grow up completely cut off from at least one parent. Many have no clue who their fathers even are! Forget about extended family and the comfort, joy, and support that comes with it.

Liberal secularism not only destroys the akhira with its militant atheism. It also destroys every human aspect of what makes life of the dunya beautiful -- committed love, a happy and devoted family, the sense of purpose that comes with serving one's Creator. These are luxuries most Westerners no longer even know about, let alone enjoy.

But liberal secularism at least brings prosperity and that counts for something, right? No, even this is not true. Many countries have accepted the devil's offer of sacrificing religion and traditional values for the promise of material progress. But Iblis, of course, is a liar.

What amazing progress does a secular country like Romania enjoy? What booming riches does a secular country like Mexico enjoy? What economic advancement does a secular country like Liberia enjoy?

If religion is regressive and secularization and secular education are the path to economic progress, why is it that so many 100% secularized countries have languished for decades at the bottom of the development list?

In reality, the secularization of these countries only serves the Western imperial masters who suck these countries dry, usurping their resources and cheap labor in exchange for advancement that never comes.

It is the oldest trick in the book.

But it is a trick that is made more effective when the Western-educated elites of those countries peddle propaganda to the masses, trying to convince the people -- on behalf of their Western masters -- to abandon their religion, abandon their traditional values, abandon deen.

Elites like Hoodbhoy have tried playing this trick on the Muslims for long enough. But no one is falling for it anymore.

It is time for these old propagandists to retire.

"Whoever makes himself blind against the mention/remembrance [dhikr] of al-RaHmān, We assign for him a devil who accompanies him all the time. And they (the devils) prevent such people from the (right) way, while they deem themselves to be on the right path. Until when such a person will come to Us, he will say (to the devil), “If only there were the distance of East and West between me and you, because you were the worst companion!" And (it will be said to such people,) “Since you were wrongdoers, it will never benefit you today that you are sharing the punishment with each other.” [Quran 43:36-39]






@Alternatiiv @Hiraa @truthfollower

@AUz @The Accountant
Click to expand...
Actions speak louder than words.

Pakistan's present condition can be seen by everyone. We all know what makes the headlines everyday, and we all know that most terrorists in ISIS or Al Qaeda are from Arab Countries or other Islamic countries.

You have to begin questioning, why. Our socio-religious system has become flawed.

If you read history of caliphate, you will find things which you can't imagine being allowed today, thinkings allowed which you would consider blasphemous.

-------------------------

Like I said, actions speak louder than words. The fact that most Islamists on this forum are people living in western countries really tells you something about which system has been successful and which has failed in the modern era.

If it were so bad in west, you would be back in Pakistan.
 
Last edited:
T

Tablukha

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 6, 2020
58
0
73
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Despite all these problems, the West still has to maintain strict quotas on who is allowed in their counties and aggressively police their borders to find illegal immigrants trying to find a way in.

not ALL secular countries have achieved economic success.

But not a SINGLE theocracy has achieved a technologically advanced society.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
2,715
1
4,298
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Azadkashmir said:
true you have no life in west it work till you drop dead.
Click to expand...
Salaam Bro,

I'm going to ask a Mod to connection us via DM to share contact info; I wish to speak to you about few things we've discussed in the past if that's ok, similar to a topic Starlord had.
 
T|/|T

T|/|T

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,018
0
4,444
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pervez hoodboy is an attention seeker who cudnt do anything in physics so started to bs about controversial topics. No one should take him seriously.
 
Alternatiiv

Alternatiiv

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 2, 2018
5,445
19
7,493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
T|/|T said:
Pervez hoodboy is an attention seeker who cudnt do anything in physics so started to bs about controversial topics. No one should take him seriously.
Click to expand...
Hoodbhoy has won several awards including the Abdus Salam Prize for Mathematics (1984);[12] the Kalinga Prize for the popularization of science (2003);[13] the Burton Award (2010)[14] from the American Physical Society. In 2011, he was included in the list of 100 most influential global thinkers by Foreign Policy.[15] In 2013, he was made a member of the UN Secretary General's Advisory Board on Disarmament.
 
L

Longhorn

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2019
1,859
1
2,816
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tablukha said:
Despite all these problems, the West still has to maintain strict quotas on who is allowed in their counties and aggressively police their borders to find illegal immigrants trying to find a way in.

not ALL secular countries have achieved economic success.

But not a SINGLE theocracy has achieved a technologically advanced society.
Click to expand...
They're too busy trying to replicate the 7th century to bother about the 21st.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
2,715
1
4,298
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Desert Fox said:
Pervez is at it again! Hoodbhoy, like all Westernized modernists, recycles the same few talking points ad nauseam.

1. Islam is backwards. Western secularism is the answer!
2. Islamic education makes people dumb. Western secular education makes people smart!
3. Islamic institutions are associated with terrorism. Western secular institutions are associated with prosperity and progress!

That pretty much summarizes everything Hoodbhoy has ever written in his life.

Such simplistic points might have impressed Western-intoxicated dullards 50 years ago. But it is embarrassing for him to keep trotting out the same lines in this day and age, now that most people are acutely aware of the empty promises of Western "enlightenment."

How ironic that Pervez sings the praises of "critical thinking," yet he is unable to think critically about whether "parroting" the liberal secularism of the West will yield prosperity and happiness for Pakistan or any Muslim country.

For those of us living in the enlightened secular West, we can only chuckle at the child-like naivete of anyone who thinks the West is a utopia all should aspire to.

Turn to any news channel to see American cities literally burning to the ground as protests rage. Watch the violent divisions ripping the country apart. All these violent protesters enjoyed a liberal secular education without the influence of the scary molvi boogey monster of Hoodbhoy's imagination.

The average American is thousands of dollars in debt, lives pay check to check, slogging endless hours at a job he hates, the only thing he looks forward to is the weekend, where he will probably sit in front of his laptop and watch Netflix or order some junk he doesn't need from Amazon. He is living the "perfect" life of obedient, senseless consumerism his secular education has so perfectly prepared him for!

Think of the caricatures of the depressed consumerist alone in his apartment with no family, no faith, no future. Believe it or not, that caricature is the reality for the majority.

And those who do get married, they fare no better. What kind of love can you have for someone you know has been loved and dumped by a dozen (two dozen?) others before you? This is the living nightmare produced by Western secular values. Marriage is seen as such a dead end that most are now opting to avoid it entirely. Many children grow up completely cut off from at least one parent. Many have no clue who their fathers even are! Forget about extended family and the comfort, joy, and support that comes with it.

Liberal secularism not only destroys the akhira with its militant atheism. It also destroys every human aspect of what makes life of the dunya beautiful -- committed love, a happy and devoted family, the sense of purpose that comes with serving one's Creator. These are luxuries most Westerners no longer even know about, let alone enjoy.

But liberal secularism at least brings prosperity and that counts for something, right? No, even this is not true. Many countries have accepted the devil's offer of sacrificing religion and traditional values for the promise of material progress. But Iblis, of course, is a liar.

What amazing progress does a secular country like Romania enjoy? What booming riches does a secular country like Mexico enjoy? What economic advancement does a secular country like Liberia enjoy?

If religion is regressive and secularization and secular education are the path to economic progress, why is it that so many 100% secularized countries have languished for decades at the bottom of the development list?

In reality, the secularization of these countries only serves the Western imperial masters who suck these countries dry, usurping their resources and cheap labor in exchange for advancement that never comes.

It is the oldest trick in the book.

But it is a trick that is made more effective when the Western-educated elites of those countries peddle propaganda to the masses, trying to convince the people -- on behalf of their Western masters -- to abandon their religion, abandon their traditional values, abandon deen.

Elites like Hoodbhoy have tried playing this trick on the Muslims for long enough. But no one is falling for it anymore.

It is time for these old propagandists to retire.

"Whoever makes himself blind against the mention/remembrance [dhikr] of al-RaHmān, We assign for him a devil who accompanies him all the time. And they (the devils) prevent such people from the (right) way, while they deem themselves to be on the right path. Until when such a person will come to Us, he will say (to the devil), “If only there were the distance of East and West between me and you, because you were the worst companion!" And (it will be said to such people,) “Since you were wrongdoers, it will never benefit you today that you are sharing the punishment with each other.” [Quran 43:36-39]






@Alternatiiv @Hiraa @truthfollower

@AUz @The Accountant
Click to expand...
Desert Fox said:
@Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Psychic @Dr. Strangelove @T|/|T
Click to expand...
Living in the West provides one some sense of security at times health, food and education. However, morally, it's a decayed and bankrupt society, children born out of wedlock, neglect of up bringing because to run a house hold requires at most 2 incomes and parents just aren't there. As the brother mentioned living hand-to-mouth in this society whereas one wrong decision can destroy you for good. In many places theirs no sense of family and cohesion -- the Nuclear Family mode is neutered. Theirs no feelings at times for another human being who's struggling -- during High School and College your very close to friends who would jump no matter what to help out, but once your in the real world it's as if they've forgotten everything that's happened and they don't even know you.
 
Alternatiiv

Alternatiiv

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 2, 2018
5,445
19
7,493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
PakFactor said:
Living in the West provides one some sense of security at times health, food and education. However, morally, it's a decayed and bankrupt society, children born out of wedlock, neglect of up bringing because to run a house hold requires at most 2 incomes and parents just aren't there. As the brother mentioned living hand-to-mouth in this society whereas one wrong decision can destroy you for good. In many places theirs no sense of family and cohesion -- the Nuclear Family mode is neutered. Theirs no feelings at times for another human being who's struggling -- during High School and College your very close to friends who would jump no matter what to help out, but once your in the real world it's as if they've forgotten everything that's happened and they don't even know you.
Click to expand...
The nuclear family systems still exist actually. They're the very basis of the right in west. Societies are simply more cut into different groups.
 
T|/|T

T|/|T

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,018
0
4,444
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Alternatiiv said:
Hoodbhoy has won several awards including the Abdus Salam Prize for Mathematics (1984);[12] the Kalinga Prize for the popularization of science (2003);[13] the Burton Award (2010)[14] from the American Physical Society. In 2011, he was included in the list of 100 most influential global thinkers by Foreign Policy.[15] In 2013, he was made a member of the UN Secretary General's Advisory Board on Disarmament.
Click to expand...
Being in advisory board on Disarmament not surprising? He bashes Islam and licks feet of west and india, ofcourse he ll get high positions and fake honors.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
11,978
4
25,150
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Desert Fox said:
Pervez is at it again! Hoodbhoy, like all Westernized modernists, recycles the same few talking points ad nauseam.

1. Islam is backwards. Western secularism is the answer!
2. Islamic education makes people dumb. Western secular education makes people smart!
3. Islamic institutions are associated with terrorism. Western secular institutions are associated with prosperity and progress!

That pretty much summarizes everything Hoodbhoy has ever written in his life.

Such simplistic points might have impressed Western-intoxicated dullards 50 years ago. But it is embarrassing for him to keep trotting out the same lines in this day and age, now that most people are acutely aware of the empty promises of Western "enlightenment."

How ironic that Pervez sings the praises of "critical thinking," yet he is unable to think critically about whether "parroting" the liberal secularism of the West will yield prosperity and happiness for Pakistan or any Muslim country.

For those of us living in the enlightened secular West, we can only chuckle at the child-like naivete of anyone who thinks the West is a utopia all should aspire to.

Turn to any news channel to see American cities literally burning to the ground as protests rage. Watch the violent divisions ripping the country apart. All these violent protesters enjoyed a liberal secular education without the influence of the scary molvi boogey monster of Hoodbhoy's imagination.

The average American is thousands of dollars in debt, lives pay check to check, slogging endless hours at a job he hates, the only thing he looks forward to is the weekend, where he will probably sit in front of his laptop and watch Netflix or order some junk he doesn't need from Amazon. He is living the "perfect" life of obedient, senseless consumerism his secular education has so perfectly prepared him for!

Think of the caricatures of the depressed consumerist alone in his apartment with no family, no faith, no future. Believe it or not, that caricature is the reality for the majority.

And those who do get married, they fare no better. What kind of love can you have for someone you know has been loved and dumped by a dozen (two dozen?) others before you? This is the living nightmare produced by Western secular values. Marriage is seen as such a dead end that most are now opting to avoid it entirely. Many children grow up completely cut off from at least one parent. Many have no clue who their fathers even are! Forget about extended family and the comfort, joy, and support that comes with it.

Liberal secularism not only destroys the akhira with its militant atheism. It also destroys every human aspect of what makes life of the dunya beautiful -- committed love, a happy and devoted family, the sense of purpose that comes with serving one's Creator. These are luxuries most Westerners no longer even know about, let alone enjoy.

But liberal secularism at least brings prosperity and that counts for something, right? No, even this is not true. Many countries have accepted the devil's offer of sacrificing religion and traditional values for the promise of material progress. But Iblis, of course, is a liar.

What amazing progress does a secular country like Romania enjoy? What booming riches does a secular country like Mexico enjoy? What economic advancement does a secular country like Liberia enjoy?

If religion is regressive and secularization and secular education are the path to economic progress, why is it that so many 100% secularized countries have languished for decades at the bottom of the development list?

In reality, the secularization of these countries only serves the Western imperial masters who suck these countries dry, usurping their resources and cheap labor in exchange for advancement that never comes.

It is the oldest trick in the book.

But it is a trick that is made more effective when the Western-educated elites of those countries peddle propaganda to the masses, trying to convince the people -- on behalf of their Western masters -- to abandon their religion, abandon their traditional values, abandon deen.

Elites like Hoodbhoy have tried playing this trick on the Muslims for long enough. But no one is falling for it anymore.

It is time for these old propagandists to retire.

"Whoever makes himself blind against the mention/remembrance [dhikr] of al-RaHmān, We assign for him a devil who accompanies him all the time. And they (the devils) prevent such people from the (right) way, while they deem themselves to be on the right path. Until when such a person will come to Us, he will say (to the devil), “If only there were the distance of East and West between me and you, because you were the worst companion!" And (it will be said to such people,) “Since you were wrongdoers, it will never benefit you today that you are sharing the punishment with each other.” [Quran 43:36-39]






@Alternatiiv @Hiraa @truthfollower



@AUz @The Accountant
Click to expand...
Great post brother. What these Pakistani liberals do not understand is that simply putting down religion or excluding it is not going to solve our every problem. Actually it will create many more problems like those you listed.

As long as Pakistan does not own religion and take control of the narrative, we will forever be at the mercy of foreign forces who use our lack of commitment to Islam against us. This is how India and US created TTP against us, by brainwashing youth that we are a fake Islamic state that supports the US WoT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Sulman Badshah (RETD) Lt Gen Haroon Aslam reply to Professor Pervez Hoodbhoy remarks on 2 nation Theory Social & Current Events 20
Foxtrot Alpha Featured Inside Pervez Hoodbhoy’s Classroom Social & Current Events 68
Morpheus Mariam Chugtai VS Pervez Hoodbhoy on Single National Curriculum Social & Current Events 5
truthfollower Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy - Why I Resigned from Forman Christian College Social & Current Events 17
Pakistan Ka Beta Pervez Hoodbhoy & Ammar allegedly gave extra marks to PTM supporters 2020 Pakistan's Internal Security 74
zeroboy Fawad Chaudhry and Pervez Hoodbhoy Reaction on SpaceX's Historic Astronaut Launch Technology & Science 1
B We mistreated, exploited and massacred Bangladeshis: Pakistani scientist Pervez Hoodbhoy Bangladesh Defence Forum 9
Kabira Today, I am proudly Iranian (Pervez Hoodbhoy) Strategic & Foreign Affairs 64
P Promoting anti-science via textbooks - by PERVEZ HOODBHOY Social & Current Events 216
lionheartsalahudin Hamza Tzortzis and Pervez Hoodbhoy on Religion & Rationality- A Discussion @ LUMS Social & Current Events 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top