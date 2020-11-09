Pervez Hoodbhoy Official Youtube Channel

What's new

Pakistan’s mainstream media is undergoing extreme censorship and intimidation. The self-appointed guardians of the state appear determined to silence all voices they feel should not be heard. On the other hand, the mainstream media seeks only high ratings through sensationalism and pandering to popular sentiment. Both have led to an abysmal quality of news and analysis. This YouTube channel, featuring Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy, will help in filling the gap through political analyses, assessing major global issues, and will also cover items of interest to science buffs. Subscribe to the channel to stay updated.
 
Is it anyway related to his field PHYSICS? Do we get to hear his accomplishments in that field?
 
