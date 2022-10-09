Pervez hoodbhoy interview moroo podcast

What's new

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

I overall admire pervez hoodbhoy for his contribution to Pakistan in the field of science and technology ,especially his deep intellectual insights. But I strongly disagree on his views on nationalism. According to him nationalism is the curse of modern civilization. Well I expect him to explain why nationalism exists in the first place? The history of nationalism goes as far as the history of first human tribe on this earth. Despite being humans the hard reality is we can't be similar because of the part of the earth where we were born , the different culture, competing for resources , different atmosphere , different race and all the factors that come into play. If in one household siblings who are blood-related can fight with each other , here we are talking so many differences which are beyond our control. The people already fought , died tried to make it work but ended up living separately as tribes to protect their interests collectively or else it wasn't working.
In ancient world they called it tribe, today we call it a nation and as long as nationhood will exist you can't remove nationalism from it. Infact a nation is incomplete without nationalism.
Or else what else Mr hoodbhoy is suggesting the whole world as one nation of humans? The million-dollar question is would that work? Just leave the religious and political ideologies aside the humans on this earth have no compatibility to live as one nation of humans. I am sure we would have to start our journey on this earth all over again doing similar things , things our ancestors did thousands of year's ago.
 
HAIDER

Nationalism is a lion, as long you sit on top you will be one of the bravest men if you fall this lion annihilate you. Nationalism slogan always gives pain at the end. I believe in the One nation policy in the context of Pakistan. Where we have Punjabi, Sindhi, Baluchi, and Pashtun Nationalists, when all pointing fingers at each other when talking about their rights and co-existance.
 
villageidiot

I support nationalism in the context of the modern nation state world. What we have instead is what I like to call ethnofascism (PTM types). or the nasli asbiyat the Prophet PBUH warned us about.

Abdullah ibn Mas’ud reported: The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Whoever supports his people in oppression is like a camel that falls dead into a well and is pulled out by its tail.”

Source: Musnad Aḥmad 4292
SecularNationalist

Well that's my point our nationalism is about one nation called Pakistan not about the ethnicities that reside inside.
Nationalism is fine ULTRA nationalism isn't. Perfect examples of ultra nationalism are nazi Germany and RSS hindutva ideology in India.
 
SaadH

The biggest tragedy of Hoodbhoy is that a trained physicists' only claim to fame is his ill-conceived, shallow, myopic and ouright ignorant diatribes on subjects where his aperture and depth of knowledge is no broader than Maqsood the plumber. Heck even Maqsood the plumber is probably more connected to the zeitgeist and pulse of prevailing cultural undercurrents and the realities of everyday life than this pseudo intellectual. Hoodbhoy has no business passing off his idiotic musings on sociology, theology and history.
 
Goritoes

Your post is literally evidence of why Pakistani nation failed, I hope you realize what is wrong with your post. I'll give you a hint, you missed a huge Population of Pakistan.
 
HAIDER

Your post is literally evidence of why Pakistani nation failed, I hope you realize what is wrong with your post. I'll give you a hint, you missed a huge Population of Pakistan.
It is a factor but diverts the topic. Cause overpopulation causes unequal distribution of national wealth and leads to nationalism.
 
Goritoes

your objection, please.
Nah forget it man, I don't want to hijack someone's thread, Plus I don't even like this Hoodbhoy idiot, yes he is good physicist but he is not smart in other things and specially not in political/religious/social matters.
 

