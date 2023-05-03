What's new

Pervez Elahi’s ‘Frontman’ Escapes From ACE Police Custody

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,078
13
31,700
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Sohail Asghar reportedly fell sick and was shifting from the ACE police station to the hospital when the unidentified persons stopped police van, seized the accused, and took off

FuzDFzTacAUylpn-750x375.jpg

Sohail Asghar, the co-accused in the corruption case against the former chief minister and PTI Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, escaped from the custody of anti-corruption establishment (ACE) police on Wednesday in Gujranwala.

As per details, Asghar reportedly fell sick and was shifting from the ACE police station to the hospital when the unidentified persons stopped it, seized the accused, and took off.

WhatsApp-Image-2023-05-03-at-1.57.59-PM-694x1024.jpeg


Asghar is accused of offering a share to the previous Chief Minister, Elahi, before allocating contracts for development projects to his preferred contractors. Pervaiz Elahi was the subject of a second corruption case that was filed against him in Gujranwala on Sunday.

The FIR claims that Elahi paid a contract’s advance payment of Rs 20 billion after taking a Rs 2 billion bribe. Nine people have been charged, including Sohail Asghar, the frontman for Pervaiz Elahi, and contractor Tariq.

According to the FIR, Elahi allegedly accepted a sizable bribe when deciding who would get the contract to build a 29-kilometer stretch of road. Sohail Asghar mediated the multi-billion-rupee transaction. Sohail Asghar was then detained by the Gujranwala anti-corruption establishment, which also began an investigation.

Names in the case included sub-engineer Salman Ahmed, DEO Ashfaq Hamad, XEN Highway Azmat Hayat, Pervaiz Elahi, Sohail Asghar, Tariq, and others.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi‘s Lahore residence and Gujrat residence were raided by police and anti-corruption officers in an attempt to arrest him; however, Elahi was not home at the time of the raids.

On Tuesday, nearly two days after conducting a similar operation at his residence in Lahore, police conducted a late-night raid on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s Gujrat residence.

While the anti-corruption department, which was involved in the Lahore raid, denied any involvement, saying police briefly searched Elahi’s residence in Gujrat, Kunjah House.

Twelve people, largely his workers, were taken into custody during the Friday night raid by anti-corruption and police authorities, who used an armored truck to smash open the PTI president’s Gulberg home’s main gate.
www.thefridaytimes.com

Pervez Elahi’s ‘Frontman’ Escapes From ACE Police Custody

Sohail Asghar, the co-accused in the corruption case against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, escaped from the custody of ACE police on Wednesday.
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Elahi's close aide Muhammad Khan Bhatti arrested from Quetta
Replies
6
Views
272
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Police return without arresting Parvez Elahi in Gujrat
Replies
0
Views
214
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Spain ‘confirms’ Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi benami properties in European country
Replies
2
Views
186
BamsiBey
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE seizes Rs120.5m from ex-PTI minister’s house in Muzaffargarh
Replies
13
Views
411
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parvez Elahi's confidante Muhammad Khan Bhatti arrested in Sindh
Replies
2
Views
335
CivilianSupremacy
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom