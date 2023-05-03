Pervez Elahi’s ‘Frontman’ Escapes From ACE Police Custody

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sohail Asghar reportedly fell sick and was shifting from the ACE police station to the hospital when the unidentified persons stopped police van, seized the accused, and took off
Sohail Asghar, the co-accused in the corruption case against the former chief minister and PTI Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, escaped from the custody of anti-corruption establishment (ACE) police on Wednesday in Gujranwala.
As per details, Asghar reportedly fell sick and was shifting from the ACE police station to the hospital when the unidentified persons stopped it, seized the accused, and took off.
Asghar is accused of offering a share to the previous Chief Minister, Elahi, before allocating contracts for development projects to his preferred contractors. Pervaiz Elahi was the subject of a second corruption case that was filed against him in Gujranwala on Sunday.
The FIR claims that Elahi paid a contract’s advance payment of Rs 20 billion after taking a Rs 2 billion bribe. Nine people have been charged, including Sohail Asghar, the frontman for Pervaiz Elahi, and contractor Tariq.
According to the FIR, Elahi allegedly accepted a sizable bribe when deciding who would get the contract to build a 29-kilometer stretch of road. Sohail Asghar mediated the multi-billion-rupee transaction. Sohail Asghar was then detained by the Gujranwala anti-corruption establishment, which also began an investigation.
Names in the case included sub-engineer Salman Ahmed, DEO Ashfaq Hamad, XEN Highway Azmat Hayat, Pervaiz Elahi, Sohail Asghar, Tariq, and others.
Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi‘s Lahore residence and Gujrat residence were raided by police and anti-corruption officers in an attempt to arrest him; however, Elahi was not home at the time of the raids.
On Tuesday, nearly two days after conducting a similar operation at his residence in Lahore, police conducted a late-night raid on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s Gujrat residence.
While the anti-corruption department, which was involved in the Lahore raid, denied any involvement, saying police briefly searched Elahi’s residence in Gujrat, Kunjah House.
Twelve people, largely his workers, were taken into custody during the Friday night raid by anti-corruption and police authorities, who used an armored truck to smash open the PTI president’s Gulberg home’s main gate.
