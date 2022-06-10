What's new

Pervaiz Musharraf Passes Away.

I have just read news that Pervaiz Musharraf passed away.

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away: Reports

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passed away on Friday, as per reports by Pakistani media.
Not sure if it is true but have also seen Hindutavis cheering his death on Telegram.

 
Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajioun.

There was a time I thought a lot of him, but time removed all the veils.
 
Liked him for everything but he ultimately did pushed country in choas he literally sold his country for "enlightment moderation"..simply because he wasnt a politican

He may have started the drone legacy but it wasnt open season like it was after he left few vs few 100s

NRO 1 was given the same way as NRO 2
under "perceived public pressure"
 
Can you explain why you didn't like his enlightened moderation?
 
