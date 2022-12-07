Peru's President impeached and arrested after he attempts to dissolve Congress | CNN Peru's President Pedro Castillo has been detained by Lima police, a source with knowledge of the case told CNNE, after lawmakers voted to oust him on Wednesday as he attempted to dissolve the legislative body and install an emergency government.

Castillo was detained in Lima Prefecture on Wednesday.

Fuente con acceso al caso

Peru's Vice President Dina Boluarte attends her swearing-in ceremony in Lima, Peru.

A cascade of investigations​

Lawmakers stand inside Congress on the day of their planned impeachment vote on President Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

Guadalupe Pardo/AP

Police officers stand guard as people gather outside Peru's Congress after President Pedro Castillo said he will dissolve it on December 7.

Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters