Peru protests: Roads and airport blocked in anger at new president

Anti-government protesters blocked roads and stormed the international airport in Peru's second city Arequipa as deadly unrest intensified on Monday.

Supporters of leftist former President Pedro Castillo took to the streets in anger at his impeachment and arrest.

Dina Boluarte, his successor and former deputy, proposed bringing general elections forward by two years to April 2024 in response to the protests.

But Mr Castillo called Ms Boluarte's plans a "dirty game".
At least seven people have died in clashes with police since ex-President Castillo was ousted.
Latin America burning again
 

