Pertamina to buy part of Exxon stake in huge Iraqi oilfield

Pertamina Upstream Energy Production at 575 Thousand Barrels of Oil per Day at the Beginning of This Year
News from coilBUSINESS • 14 minutes ago
PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, a subholding of PT Pertamina (Persero) in the upstream oil and gas sector, recorded oil production exceeding the target of reaching 575 thousand barrels per day as of March 2023 or the first quarter of 2023.
The worker transport ship docked at the Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) Bravo Flow Station Platform, off the north coast of Subang, Java Sea, West Java, Sunday (2/4/2023). Photo: Aditya Pradana Putra/Antara Foto© Provided by Coil
President Director of PHE, Wiko Migantoro, said the company targets an increase in production in 2023 to reach 5 percent compared to the realization in 2022, reaching 595,000 barrels of oil per day.
"Until the first three months, the production we achieved was 575 thousand barrels of oil per day
or 2 percent above the target year to date
," he said during a meeting with Commission VII of the House of Representatives, Monday (10/4).
Wiko explained, the realization consisted of 424 thousand barrels per day coming from domestic production contributions and the remaining 151 thousand barrels coming from international production.
Likewise with gas, he continued, the PHE gas production target in 2023 is 5 percent higher than the realization of 2022 to 2,763 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD). "Until March 2023, our production realization is 6 percent above the target set in RKAP, in barrel oil per day
our production realization is 4 percent above the year to date
2023 target," explained Wiko.
Wiko explained, to support the production target, PHE increased exploration activities from the realization from last year which was only 17 wells, to 32 wells, namely 28 wells from domestic and 4 wells from international.
Then, he added, PHE plans to drill 943 exploration wells compared to the realization in 2022 which was only 689 exploration wells, where until the first quarter of 2023 the realization of PHE drilling reached 169 exploration wells.
Likewise, with workover activities, the company's target in 2023 is 688, greater than the realization in 2022 of 639, with realization in the first quarter of 2023 reaching 169 workover
activities.
Finally, namely well intervention and well services
(WIWS), the company's target can reach 30,159 activities this year, greater than the realization of 2022 which was only 29. 316. Wiko said that the realization of WIWS in the first quarter of 2023 was 7,176 WIWS activities.
Wiko revealed that the capital expenditure
(capex) prepared by PHE always increases from year to year, where the realization in 2022 is USD 3.2 billion, while the target in 2023 reaches USD 5.7 billion. The realization of PHE's capex as of the first quarter of 2023 is USD 431 million.
"To support these activities, we are assisted by 73 drilling
rigs throughout Indonesia, and there are 133 well intervention rigs
and it is expected that by 2023 our production contribution will be 68 percent in oil and 44 percent in gas," he concluded.