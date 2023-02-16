Pertamina to buy part of Exxon stake in huge Iraqi oilfield

Getting more Expansive, PIS Will Acquire 14 New Vessels in 2023​

Makin Ekspansif, PIS Bakal Akuisisi 14 Kapal Baru di 2023 PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) mengungkapkan akan mengakuisisi hingga 14 kapal migas pada 2023 ini.

NEWS - Firda Dwi Muliawati, CNBC Indonesia20 February 2023 13:30Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia - PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), Pertamina's Integrated Marine Logistics Subholding, revealed that it will acquire up to 14 ships carrying oil and gas (oil and gas) in 2023.Main Director of PT PIS Yoki Firnandi said that his party would add as many as 12 to 14 new ships or second hand ships, aka used ships this year.According to him, the addition of this ship was also triggered because the company's target is to be able to grow more, so it must be aggressive in investing, one of which is investment in ship procurement.According to him, the vessels to be acquired will be able to transport crude oil with a capacity of 1 million barrels, then Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) vessels with a capacity of 175 thousand m3, and other energy commodities.To support this plan, the company will increase its capital expenditure (capex) to US$ 300 million or around Rp 4.5 trillion (assuming an exchange rate of Rp 15,171 per US$) this year."To grow, we have seen several ways and one of them is we have to be more aggressive in investing. Specifically for 2023, we have allocated a certain amount of capex to invest. For ships alone, we plan to acquire 12-14 new or second hand ships in 2023. At least 300 million USD Capex is needed in 2023. US$ 300 million only for ships," Yoki told CNBC Indonesia in the Energy Corner program, Monday (20/2/2023).He admitted that the planned capital expenditure of up to US$ 300 million this year would not only come from the company's internal cash, but also needed external funding, such as from domestic and international banks."The capex that we have allocated ourselves is 300 million dollars, but it is not enough, because we still need support from bank lenders for this investment. Indeed, we have received support from many domestic and foreign banks that have partnered with PIS in recent years," he explained.As an illustration, during the four years Pertamina International Shipping was founded, the company has owned a total of 750 ships. Apart from owned vessels, PIS also manages time charters and spot charters that can be rented through e-chartering."You could say PIS is the largest ship operator in Asia because of the ownership of 700 ships. This was after we joined to become Integrated Marine Logistics (Subholding)," said Director of Operations Pertamina International Shipping, Brilian Perdana, Tuesday (27/12/2022).To support the company's performance in 2023, apart from domestic ship operations, PIS will also encourage optimization of branch offices in Singapore and Dubai."Two branch offices will increase revenue next year. PIS Singapore's revenue this year is already US$ 230 million. It is hoped that the combined Singapore and Middle East (Dubai) will exceed US$ 300 million next year," he stated.