What's new

Perspective on the events happening around us

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,555
36
16,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I came across this tweet and it made me think about the sincerity of all involved in the events at the moment.

Screenshot_20210419_193343.jpg


You see PMLN actually instigating social media, as well as inciting crowds on the street.

You see police smashing public property to later blame it on protestors.

You see out government force a media shutdown whilst launching brutality against protestors.

You see mullahs who usually call each other Kafir standing side by side to take shots at the government.

You see a govt who regularly uses populist Islamic rhetoric now cowering behind the cold reality of finances.

You see molvi who's industry is janazas and khatams encouraging others to die.

The honour of RasoolAllah saws is sacred to us all. Yet the Prophet Muhammad pbuh told us that the blood of a Muslim is more sacred than the Kabbah. Yet we just shrug our shoulders.

I don't doubt the sincerity of those on the streets, I doubt the sincerity of those in the sidelines.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

rent4country
US charges ex-Zoom employee with shutting down Tiananmen Square events
Replies
3
Views
273
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Jon Huntsman Jr. ‘U.S. has very little leverage’ dealing with China
Replies
6
Views
223
zectech
zectech
khansaheeb
Even in the US, South Asians say caste has proved hard to escape
Replies
6
Views
286
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
Aspen
Opinion - Saudis rattled by Pakistan's central role in creating Iran-China $400 billion deal
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
4K
R Wing
R Wing
D
Even in the US, South Asians say caste has proved hard to escape
Replies
6
Views
318
cloud4000
cloud4000

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom