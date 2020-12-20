Perspective on the events happening around us

I came across this tweet and it made me think about the sincerity of all involved in the events at the moment.You see PMLN actually instigating social media, as well as inciting crowds on the street.You see police smashing public property to later blame it on protestors.You see out government force a media shutdown whilst launching brutality against protestors.You see mullahs who usually call each other Kafir standing side by side to take shots at the government.You see a govt who regularly uses populist Islamic rhetoric now cowering behind the cold reality of finances.You see molvi who's industry is janazas and khatams encouraging others to die.The honour of RasoolAllah saws is sacred to us all. Yet the Prophet Muhammad pbuh told us that the blood of a Muslim is more sacred than the Kabbah. Yet we just shrug our shoulders.I don't doubt the sincerity of those on the streets, I doubt the sincerity of those in the sidelines.