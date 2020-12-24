What's new

Personality or Government watch : Modi or RSS

Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,204
3
6,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
@The Eagle @waz

Good day members,

I am hoping to create a thread so that we can accumulate all the reports, examples, articles to support a narrative which GoP establishes. Like RSS is fascist or Modi is.
For instance Modi is ruthless:
1. He didn't care about the internal migration of labourers despite they got mauled by trains, dying on the way. People were travelling on foot with their pregnant wives and children.
2. He acted swiftly both in demonetisation and GST. Small business got crushed.
3. No data on farmers suicides.
4. Not visiting the farmer protest area despite 23 died due to cold or natural causes and one committed suicide. They are protesting in open in a cold weather.
5. 1+ year of o Kashmir lockdown, pallet guns, house arrest, communication blackout etc
6. Then Gujrat massacre, Dehli Massacre, Cow lynching, Vandalising like offices, JNU, etc
7. RSS mandir and people openly calling to demolish more mosques.
8. Hate speech "you can recognise them by their cloths"
9.
and many more

So this all means that the narrative, modi is fascist/ruthless/arrogant. He authorised air strikes which no sane person can do. He was willing to launch cruise missiles, threatening region stability. So international community must stop arming India and observe it nuclear arsenal movements as these extremists/fascist can do anything..
 
S

SrNair

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 6, 2013
16,694
-27
16,024
Country
India
Location
India
Goenitz said:
@The Eagle @waz

Good day members,

I am hoping to create a thread so that we can accumulate all the reports, examples, articles to support a narrative which GoP establishes. Like RSS is fascist or Modi is.
For instance Modi is ruthless:
1. He didn't care about the internal migration of labourers despite they got mauled by trains, dying on the way. People were travelling on foot with their pregnant wives and children.
2. He acted swiftly both in demonetisation and GST. Small business got crushed.
3. No data on farmers suicides.
4. Not visiting the farmer protest area despite 23 died due to cold or natural causes and one committed suicide. They are protesting in open in a cold weather.
5. 1+ year of o Kashmir lockdown, pallet guns, house arrest, communication blackout etc
6. Then Gujrat massacre, Dehli Massacre, Cow lynching, Vandalising like offices, JNU, etc
7. RSS mandir and people openly calling to demolish more mosques.
8. Hate speech "you can recognise them by their cloths"
9.
and many more

So this all means that the narrative, modi is fascist/ruthless/arrogant. He authorised air strikes which no sane person can do. He was willing to launch cruise missiles, threatening region stability. So international community must stop arming India and observe it nuclear arsenal movements as these extremists/fascist can do anything..
Click to expand...

Dont worry.
We wont blame you .

It is just a shock because you didnt see a disiplined ,ruthless yet efficient administrator in India .
Gradually you will used to it.

About the points that you mention.
I think your Govt is not an idiot to create a narratives about the domestic politics happens in foreign nation.
All the points that you mentioned there concerns our internal matter .

Each of his measures has a lot of meaning and benefits .
PM Modi is creating another India where he is addressing various issues that lagged us for long .A course correction for long term benefit .

Now whether you likes or not , in future all of our leaders will follow current posture .Party is not a factor here.
Educated majority, a silent majority Indians fully supports PM Modi and his team.
For them China is the enemy not the Pakistan.
To challenge the China , more technology big economy and further reforms required.
Farm laws is one such step .Where PM was simply implements 2005 Swaminathan Commission Report.
But any way all of these are our internal issues.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,204
3
6,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SrNair said:
Where PM was simply implements 2005 Swaminathan Commission Report.
But any way all of these are our internal issues.
Click to expand...
sure.. internal matter unless go against human rights. Like Dehli riots.
SrNair said:
Dont worry.
We wont blame you .

It is just a shock because you didnt see a disiplined ,ruthless yet efficient administrator in India .
Gradually you will used to it.
Click to expand...
That was implemented in Bihar too. mot good results. A good thing on paper may not be good on ground. Both India and Pak suffer from Govt services, pensions, public sectors burden etc.

Anyway, my post was a suggestion to mods to gather all the thoughts/data to support Pak Govt narrative that Modi is fascist (true or not).. It has nothing to do about farmer's law , internal politics etc... but to establish a narrative.
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
980
-5
1,256
Country
India
Location
India
What most people don't realize is that reforms which are being done by Modi govt like GST tax reforms, agricultural reforms etc should have happened slowly decades ago but problem is before modis rise for almost 3 decades india was plagued by coalition government where no political party had a majority in Parliament to push through such reforms. Now that BJP has a majority they are rushing through these reforms which have been long overdue and this they look harsh but were needed.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,509
17
21,614
Country
India
Location
India
Goenitz said:
3. No data on farmers suicides.
Click to expand...

Yes indeed.

An article I read some months ago said that the BJP central government stopped in 2015 the NCRB ( National Crime Records Bureau ) from keeping a national tally of farmer suicides. So no one knows how many farmers in India committed suicide between 2015 and 2020.

Goenitz said:
1. He didn't care about the internal migration of labourers despite they got mauled by trains, dying on the way.
Click to expand...

There was one incident then of a migrant laborer woman dying of hunger and heat in one of those improperly-managed, lockdown-special trains. That incident became well-known. The woman's dead body lying on a platform of the Muzaffarpur Railway Station and her little son trying to wake her up by pulling the cloth that someone had put to cover her.

She died because she had no money to buy food ( money is extremely important in India ) nor had the railway department arranged for food to these laborer passengers.

Hindutvadi propaganda / disinfo mediums like OpIndia and Swarajya Mag and even some of the bureaucracy started saying that the woman had not died of hunger at all and how wonderfully the government had managed these special trains.

One good article about that incident here.

Also to mention, and this is important, that Modi didn't address in his Independence Day speech ( August 15th ) these deaths and troubles that occurred just during the reverse migration of the laborers.

Goenitz said:
7. RSS mandir
Click to expand...

Yeah, so many problems in India ( hunger, homelessness, blindness, other disease, suicides etc ) yet the RSS prioritises a nation-wide campaign to collect from people the money to construct the Ram mandir.

SrNair said:
It is just a shock because you didnt see a disiplined ,ruthless yet efficient administrator in India .
Click to expand...

I am still waiting in 2020 those 15 lakh rupees that your "efficient administrator" had promised to each citizen if he was elected to PMship in 2014.

I want to start a company soon and I could do quite a bit with those 15 lakhs.

I am also waiting for the 2014-promised Hundred Smart Cities. Recently an international report put in four of India's cities as the world's ten cities most wrongly affected by traffic ( congestion, pollution, chaos ) and the top-most of these ten cities is an Indian city, Bangalore.

So, Smart Cities in India, please.
 
Last edited:
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,204
3
6,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jamahir said:
There was one incident then of a migrant laborer woman dying of hunger and heat in one of those improperly-managed, lockdown-special trains. That incident became well-known. The woman's dead body lying on a platform of the Muzaffarpur Railway Station and her little son trying to wake her up by pulling the cloth that someone had put to cover her.
Click to expand...
I saw many video s about it.. that one too. So heartbreaking at so many level, farmers are walking, dying due to hunger and thirst..
jamahir said:
An article I read some months ago said that the BJP central government stopped in 2015 the NCRB ( National Crimes Record Bureau ) from keeping a national tally of farmer suicides. So no one knows how many farmers in India committed suicide between 2015 to 2020.
Click to expand...
I added because India always say that they publish IA casualties etc. But most of IA is from Bihar, Haryana, Himachel and Punhab side. So centre doesn't care apparently the families of their soldiers recruitment pool.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,509
17
21,614
Country
India
Location
India
Goenitz said:
I added because India always say that they publish IA casualties etc. But most of IA is from Bihar, Haryana, Himachel and Punhab side. So centre doesn't care apparently the families of their soldiers recruitment pool.
Click to expand...

Good point, and which should be asked to the right-winger military retirees like GD Bakshi.
 
S

SrNair

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 6, 2013
16,694
-27
16,024
Country
India
Location
India
Goenitz said:
sure.. internal matter unless go against human rights. Like Dehli riots.

That was implemented in Bihar too. mot good results. A good thing on paper may not be good on ground. Both India and Pak suffer from Govt services, pensions, public sectors burden etc.

Anyway, my post was a suggestion to mods to gather all the thoughts/data to support Pak Govt narrative that Modi is fascist (true or not).. It has nothing to do about farmer's law , internal politics etc... but to establish a narrative.
Click to expand...

Human rights .
What blasphemy laws?
Lol
The thing is be it Delhi riot or 2002 Gujarat riot

How does that concerns you?
Are you an Indian?
Our leader ,Our nation ,Our rules.We know how to take care of our human rights.
MS Swaminathan is our decorated scientist who started Green Revolution.

Only morons says stupidity about his report.
Apart politics , our scientific establishments is purely run on the basis of technical competency.

What narrative ?
Your leaders cant even properly manage the economy of your nation let alone Human Rights .
Then you want narrative about our internal matters .

Even if you arrange some narrative at the end you will become a laughing stock in front of the world.
One reason ,over obsesdion about India.
 
Kamikaze Pilot

Kamikaze Pilot

BANNED
Jan 16, 2013
5,217
-60
1,772
Country
India
Location
India
SrNair said:
Dont worry.
We wont blame you .

It is just a shock because you didnt see a disiplined ,ruthless yet efficient administrator in India .
Gradually you will used to it.

About the points that you mention.
I think your Govt is not an idiot to create a narratives about the domestic politics happens in foreign nation.
All the points that you mentioned there concerns our internal matter .

Each of his measures has a lot of meaning and benefits .
PM Modi is creating another India where he is addressing various issues that lagged us for long .A course correction for long term benefit .

Now whether you likes or not , in future all of our leaders will follow current posture .Party is not a factor here.
Educated majority, a silent majority Indians fully supports PM Modi and his team.
For them China is the enemy not the Pakistan.
To challenge the China , more technology big economy and further reforms required.
Farm laws is one such step .Where PM was simply implements 2005 Swaminathan Commission Report.
But any way all of these are our internal issues.
Click to expand...
SrNair said:
Human rights .
What blasphemy laws?
Lol
The thing is be it Delhi riot or 2002 Gujarat riot

How does that concerns you?
Are you an Indian?
Our leader ,Our nation ,Our rules.We know how to take care of our human rights.
MS Swaminathan is our decorated scientist who started Green Revolution.

Only morons says stupidity about his report.
Apart politics , our scientific establishments is purely run on the basis of technical competency.

What narrative ?
Your leaders cant even properly manage the economy of your nation let alone Human Rights .
Then you want narrative about our internal matters .

Even if you arrange some narrative at the end you will become a laughing stock in front of the world.
One reason ,over obsesdion about India.
Click to expand...
@El Sidd

- PRTP GWD
 
S

SrNair

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 6, 2013
16,694
-27
16,024
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
Yes indeed.

An article I read some months ago said that the BJP central government stopped in 2015 the NCRB ( National Crime Records Bureau ) from keeping a national tally of farmer suicides. So no one knows how many farmers in India committed suicide between 2015 and 2020.



There was one incident then of a migrant laborer woman dying of hunger and heat in one of those improperly-managed, lockdown-special trains. That incident became well-known. The woman's dead body lying on a platform of the Muzaffarpur Railway Station and her little son trying to wake her up by pulling the cloth that someone had put to cover her.

She died because she had no money to buy food ( money is extremely important in India ) nor had the railway department arranged for food to these laborer passengers.

Hindutvadi propaganda / disinfo mediums like OpIndia and Swarajya Mag and even some of the bureaucracy started saying that the woman had not died of hunger at all and how wonderfully the government had managed these special trains.

One good article about that incident here.

Also to mention, and this is important, that Modi didn't address in his Independence Day speech ( August 15th ) these deaths and troubles that occurred just during the reverse migration of the laborers.



Yeah, so many problems in India ( hunger, homelessness, blindness, other disease, suicides etc ) yet the RSS prioritises a nation-wide campaign to collect from people the money to construct the Ram mandir.



I am still waiting in 2020 those 15 lakh rupees that your "efficient administrator" had promised to each citizen if he was elected to PMship in 2014.

I want to start a company soon and I could do quite a bit with those 15 lakhs.

I am also waiting for the 2014-promised Hundred Smart Cities. Recently an international report put in four of India's cities as the world's ten cities most wrongly affected by traffic ( congestion, pollution, chaos ) and the top-most of these ten cities is an Indian city, Bangalore.

So, Smart Cities in India, please.
Click to expand...

Means you dont know how to understand Hindi?
Where did he said that he will give 15 lakhs ?
Suppose he gives 15 lakhs ,are you pathetic enough to eat free money?
Please clarify.

Narendra Modi was born in a poverty stricken family where his mother had to clean the utensils in other house to give food to her childrens including Narendra Modi.
Did he ask for alms or 15 lakhs ,forget 15 rs from the govt for his family or him?

Idealogy can be anything like any other politicians .But he achieved everything what others couldnt.
His siblings are still leaving normal struggling life.
The thing is he saw opportunity in democratic India and made his own objective and achieved that.
And we have retards like you that cursing their entire life with some Utopian moronic ideas.

Smart cities?
Forget cities , even PM Kissan scheme fund cant reimburse in some state like Bengal.
PM Modi trying his best but we have morons like Mamata,Pinarayi,Rahul and you in India that always creates problems for own sake
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
62,725
5
50,371
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
SrNair said:
PM Modi trying his best but we have morons like Mamata,Pinarayi,Rahul and you in India that always creates problems for own
Click to expand...
It's one man versus them all evil.

Fear not. Modi will conquer their hearts and minds with his righteous policies for India.

Just do as he says
 
S

SrNair

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 6, 2013
16,694
-27
16,024
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
It's one man versus them all evil.

Fear not. Modi will conquer their hearts and minds with his righteous policies for India.

Just do as he says
Click to expand...

One man that sees politics and administration separately.
One man who dont have a family to do corruption.Take an example our beloved CM Mr Vijayan.
The guy was notorious for orchestrating political killings.Ok agreed even Modi has faced such allegation.But the communist party ,for labour class, where he is leader ,his daughter has one company in Bengluru.
The man didnt do any job or business in his life .
But allegations was there that he owns 3000 crore through Benamis.
We dont want political dynasties in India but able administrators only.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
India controlled by 'fascist, male chauvinist' RSS, says Rahul Gandhi
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
5K
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
Goenitz
What if farmers protest gets worse like 90s
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Musings
Musings
D
Saffron Terror and Hindutva Ideology
2
Replies
20
Views
758
Deltadart
Deltadart
D
Narendra Modi and the Bloodthirsty Dharam Sansad Speakers Are Closer Than Most People Think
Replies
0
Views
189
Drizzt
D
D
As India struggles with Covid-19, can the RSS evade responsibility for the crisis?
Replies
0
Views
204
d00od00o
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom