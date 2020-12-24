Personality or Government watch : Modi or RSS

@The Eagle @waz
Good day members,
I am hoping to create a thread so that we can accumulate all the reports, examples, articles to support a narrative which GoP establishes. Like RSS is fascist or Modi is.
For instance Modi is ruthless:
1. He didn't care about the internal migration of labourers despite they got mauled by trains, dying on the way. People were travelling on foot with their pregnant wives and children.
2. He acted swiftly both in demonetisation and GST. Small business got crushed.
3. No data on farmers suicides.
4. Not visiting the farmer protest area despite 23 died due to cold or natural causes and one committed suicide. They are protesting in open in a cold weather.
5. 1+ year of o Kashmir lockdown, pallet guns, house arrest, communication blackout etc
6. Then Gujrat massacre, Dehli Massacre, Cow lynching, Vandalising like offices, JNU, etc
7. RSS mandir and people openly calling to demolish more mosques.
8. Hate speech "you can recognise them by their cloths"
9.
and many more
So this all means that the narrative, modi is fascist/ruthless/arrogant. He authorised air strikes which no sane person can do. He was willing to launch cruise missiles, threatening region stability. So international community must stop arming India and observe it nuclear arsenal movements as these extremists/fascist can do anything..
Good day members,
I am hoping to create a thread so that we can accumulate all the reports, examples, articles to support a narrative which GoP establishes. Like RSS is fascist or Modi is.
For instance Modi is ruthless:
1. He didn't care about the internal migration of labourers despite they got mauled by trains, dying on the way. People were travelling on foot with their pregnant wives and children.
2. He acted swiftly both in demonetisation and GST. Small business got crushed.
3. No data on farmers suicides.
4. Not visiting the farmer protest area despite 23 died due to cold or natural causes and one committed suicide. They are protesting in open in a cold weather.
5. 1+ year of o Kashmir lockdown, pallet guns, house arrest, communication blackout etc
6. Then Gujrat massacre, Dehli Massacre, Cow lynching, Vandalising like offices, JNU, etc
7. RSS mandir and people openly calling to demolish more mosques.
8. Hate speech "you can recognise them by their cloths"
9.
and many more
So this all means that the narrative, modi is fascist/ruthless/arrogant. He authorised air strikes which no sane person can do. He was willing to launch cruise missiles, threatening region stability. So international community must stop arming India and observe it nuclear arsenal movements as these extremists/fascist can do anything..