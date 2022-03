Personality or Government watch : Modi or RSS

Goenitz said: 1. He didn't care about the internal migration of labourers despite they got mauled by trains, dying on the way. Click to expand...

SrNair said: It is just a shock because you didnt see a disiplined ,ruthless yet efficient administrator in India . Click to expand...

Yes indeed.An article I read some months ago said that the BJP central government stopped in 2015 the NCRB ( National Crime Records Bureau ) from keeping a national tally of farmer suicides. So no one knows how many farmers in India committed suicide between 2015 and 2020.There was one incident then of a migrant laborer woman dying of hunger and heat in one of those improperly-managed, lockdown-special trains. That incident became well-known. The woman's dead body lying on a platform of the Muzaffarpur Railway Station and her little son trying to wake her up by pulling the cloth that someone had put to cover her.She died because she had no money to buy food ( money is extremely important in India ) nor had the railway department arranged for food to these laborer passengers.Hindutvadi propaganda / disinfo mediums like OpIndia and Swarajya Mag and even some of the bureaucracy started saying that the woman had not died of hunger at all and how wonderfully the government had managed these special trains.One good article about that incident here Also to mention, and this is important, that Modi didn't address in his Independence Day speech ( August 15th ) these deaths and troubles that occurred just during the reverse migration of the laborers.Yeah, so many problems in India ( hunger, homelessness, blindness, other disease, suicides etc ) yet the RSS prioritises a nation-wide campaign to collect from people the money to construct the Ram mandir.I am still waiting in 2020 those 15 lakh rupees that your "efficient administrator" had promised to each citizen if he was elected to PMship in 2014.I want to start a company soon and I could do quite a bit with those 15 lakhs.I am also waiting for the 2014-promised Hundred Smart Cities. Recently an international report put in four of India's cities as the world's ten cities most wrongly affected by traffic ( congestion, pollution, chaos ) and the top-most of these ten cities is an Indian city, Bangalore.So, Smart Cities in India, please.