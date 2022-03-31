What's new

Personal opinion/hypothetical (for now) Congratulations on the New PM and NEW cabinent. Round of massive development coming

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,236
10
17,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
For some inknown reason my post and thread was deleted two weeks ago and i was banned for propoganda when i reported the new PM.
I dont understands is there are timing difference where i am and pakistanis are?

I mean it seems so..when i was looking at the sucess of no confidence vote, people were still discussing no confidence vote, now you guys are discussing sucess of no confidemce votr even though i already see the PM,foreign minister etc??

o_O o_O o_O o_O o_O

Is it a time difference or IQ difference ?

Screenshot_20220331-125731_Chrome.jpg


20220316_194009.jpg

New president once tareen group takes on punjab and kundi buys off the candidates of KPK with help of "khali makhloq/martians"
89304-fazlujpg-1571217429.jpg

New Finance ministe
spirtual leader
Defense minister
Minister for overseas pakistanis
20220319_092058.jpg


New minsiter for youth andMrs. Butt the minister for culture affairs (butt 😘)

Screenshot_20220331-081206_Friendly T.jpg


Nice play from our(all of pakistanis now) spritual leader..you need to learn cricket from him niazi


Screenshot_20220330-115735_Friendly T.jpg
 
Last edited:
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,981
15
10,643
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zia, i think you should add something like "Personal Opinion" in the thread title. Or something like "Prediction" because the way i see Eagle's msg, he is referring to a specific rule of PDF. You should try to converse with the team to know more about the rule and how you can avoid such strikes again.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,236
10
17,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In the end for those being sad

My father told me in 2007 when i laughed at him that there is no way public who destributed sweats at nawaz going are going to let him said..he told me you are well read person and have read about jinnah struggle(which only worked when he tricked the pakistanis) and last 50 years..

The young generation should read
shahab nama to see how the goverments are made and broken
download (1).jpeg


Grab popcorns and enjoy the show
"ابتدائے عشق ہے روتا ہے کیا
آگے آگے دیکھئے ہوتا ہے کیا

Vapnope said:
Zia, i think you should add something like "Personal Opinion" in the thread title. Or something like "Prediction" because the way i see Eagle's msg, he is referring to a specific rule of PDF. You should try to converse with the team to know more about the rule and how you can avoid such strikes again.
Click to expand...
But its not opinion it was a fact..its fact that PM is shahbaz sharif:what::what::what:

He has been in talks and final approven was given when nawaz sharif was promoted to spritual leader and shahbaz sharif to PM almost a month ago...
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,639
-20
25,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ziaulislam said:
In the end for those being sad

My father told me in 2007 when i laughed at him that there is no way public who destributed sweats at nawaz going are going to let him said..he told me you are well read person and have read about jinnah struggle(which only worked when he tricked the pakistanis) and last 50 years..

The young generation should read
shahab nama to see how the goverments are made and broken
View attachment 829043

Grab popcorns and enjoy the show
"ابتدائے عشق ہے روتا ہے کیا
آگے آگے دیکھئے ہوتا ہے کیا


But its not opinion it was a fact..its fact that PM is shahbaz sharif:what::what::what:

He has been in talks and final approven was given when nawaz sharif was promoted to spritual leader and shahbaz sharif to PM almost a month ago...
Click to expand...

Your a traitor to Pakistan, take your anti-Pakistan propaganda somewhere else
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,315
0
1,950
Country
India
Location
Canada
What is the latest update? Has the no-confidence motion been defeated? Or has Imran resigned?

This forum has a lot of contradicting information from all sides :undecided:
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,639
-20
25,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ziaulislam said:
What is anti pakistan??
Please point it out
These are all pakistani leaders
Mr. Shahab was a great pakistan beaucrat, who worked some time with jinnah till ayub and
Click to expand...

They are ghaddars, enemies of Pakistan

This is no longer about different political opinions
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,236
10
17,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
shayyman said:
Let's hope you are banned again. What is this garbage.
Click to expand...
Dont worry i will take my heat out on twitter
Once i am back you guys might have setlled down on shehbaz sharif(current PM) and will start cursing me for calling mr disesel sahab future president
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 11, Members: 5, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Clutch
PM Imran Khan Evidence will be exposed of Foreign Governments Funding Conspiracy in Writing for Regime Change against PTI Government !
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Trailer23
Trailer23
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
PM Office has received summary for DG ISI's appointment
Replies
7
Views
581
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran Khan convenes emergency meeting of PTI's parliamentarians
Replies
11
Views
420
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
Norwegian
  • Locked
NA session summoned on Saturday for PM Imran's vote of confidence
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
202
Views
7K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Clutch
PM Imran Powerful concluding speech of NA budget session
Replies
6
Views
778
Mrc
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom