Persian Language Revival in Pakistan

Windafarna
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Dec 24, 2021
- 0
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Persian language (usually called Farsī with Eastern & Indo-Persian being referred to as Darī) has had a long history in Pakistan, longer than Urdu which was conceived during the late medieval period in the Ganga-Yamuna as a Persianized Hindustani vernacular of the Persian and Turkic Muslim elite.
The first instance of Persian, if we understand it as a broader language consisting of Old Persian ~ Middle Persian ~ New Persian (Farsī/Darī), in Pakistan was used during the Achaemenid conquest of the Indus Valley, when Old Persian was used as an imperial language. Later, following the succession of Middle Persian from Old Persian, various polities over Pakistan were of Persian or Parthian character (Parthian being very close to Middle Persian) and spoke Middle Persian dialects over the realm, such as the Indo-Sassanids.
However modern Persian was truly introduced with the arrival of the Ghurids and Ghaznavids in the early medieval era, who also successfully Islamized the Indus region through missionary work and patronage, but most of all influenced because of the Indus' intrinsic being as part of Inner Asia which includes the Iranian world and Central Asia (hence why the Indus/Pakistan is the only Muslim majority realm in South Asia, Bangladesh is too small to count as a realm & had other reasons for conversion).
Persian language had a rich tradition in Pakistan, far richer than modern Urdu. Aside from the imperial Persianate authority, the great poets and spiritual leaders of Pakistan spoke either in vernacular or more often in Persian. All the imperial polities of Pakistan, whether the Mughal Empire, Durrani Empire, and even the Sikh Empire had Persian as the official language before Urdu was introduced.
Urdu was effectively introduced to destroy the Persian cultural tradition which was linked to the prestige and heritage of Muslims, this was taken to the extreme with the de-facto banning of Persian after the "Sepoy Mutiny". Nonetheless because the respect the British had for elite culture, they instituted the Persianized register of Urdu as the most patroned language, which thus formed one of the hearths of the Muslim identity movement to form Pakistan after it was clear the British were leaving. The educated and wellborn Muslim elite of North India who spoke Urdu, spearheaded the Pakistan movement and thus brought and concretely established Urdu with them to the Indus.
Urdu is, fundamentally despite its Persian garnish, a Hindustani language. It is clustered in with Central Indo-Aryan, whereas the Indus/Pakistan is indigenously a country of ethnic Northwestern Indo-Aryans (and Eastern Iranics) who speak Northwestern-clustered languages; Punjabi, Sindhi, Dardic all classified as Northwestern Indo-Aryan. Language is borne of experience and environment, of blood and soil, there is a logic and perennial tradition to a language and thus Hindustani language becoming the lingua franca of the Indus, and corrupting its thought and culture, is deeply problematic.
Pakistan is and has always from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization, been part of Inner Asia and looked to the west (relative to Pakistan). Persian is part of the broader Inner Asian tradition encompassing Central Asia, Indus, and Greater Iran. It is part of the same perennial culture and tradition in which Zoroaster stated the existence of the world as being composed of seven continents and of sixteen perfect lands, all in Inner Asia and including the Indus as the easternmost realm of Inner Asia/Realm of Aryans. It is the same perennial tradition which gave us Islam and Persian language through the inextricable links between the Indus and Central Asia, indeed Pakistani Islam is not Arab-derived but Turco-Aryan-derived (if some other religion had existed at the time in Central Asia, we would've been part of that!).
The revival of Persian is the rediscovery and true national realization of Pakistan, who would rediscover its Persian roots, Indus heritage, and being a part of Inner Asia where our natural interests and allies lay. Also, we would be tied closer to the Aryan-Muslim and Persianate peoples of the Inner Asian, especially the Iranian world, where our culture and civilizational essence and structure is part of the same spectrum and our people are genetically and racially clustered with (more so than with the rest of South Asia, as genetic studies have shown).
Anyways, let me know what you may think of Persian language revivalism in Pakistan; the idea of replacing Urdu with a national dialect of Persian as the official language and lingua franca.
