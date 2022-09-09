What's new

Persian Language Revival in Pakistan

The Persian language (usually called Farsī with Eastern & Indo-Persian being referred to as Darī) has had a long history in Pakistan, longer than Urdu which was conceived during the late medieval period in the Ganga-Yamuna as a Persianized Hindustani vernacular of the Persian and Turkic Muslim elite.

The first instance of Persian, if we understand it as a broader language consisting of Old Persian ~ Middle Persian ~ New Persian (Farsī/Darī), in Pakistan was used during the Achaemenid conquest of the Indus Valley, when Old Persian was used as an imperial language. Later, following the succession of Middle Persian from Old Persian, various polities over Pakistan were of Persian or Parthian character (Parthian being very close to Middle Persian) and spoke Middle Persian dialects over the realm, such as the Indo-Sassanids.

However modern Persian was truly introduced with the arrival of the Ghurids and Ghaznavids in the early medieval era, who also successfully Islamized the Indus region through missionary work and patronage, but most of all influenced because of the Indus' intrinsic being as part of Inner Asia which includes the Iranian world and Central Asia (hence why the Indus/Pakistan is the only Muslim majority realm in South Asia, Bangladesh is too small to count as a realm & had other reasons for conversion).

Persian language had a rich tradition in Pakistan, far richer than modern Urdu. Aside from the imperial Persianate authority, the great poets and spiritual leaders of Pakistan spoke either in vernacular or more often in Persian. All the imperial polities of Pakistan, whether the Mughal Empire, Durrani Empire, and even the Sikh Empire had Persian as the official language before Urdu was introduced.

Urdu was effectively introduced to destroy the Persian cultural tradition which was linked to the prestige and heritage of Muslims, this was taken to the extreme with the de-facto banning of Persian after the "Sepoy Mutiny". Nonetheless because the respect the British had for elite culture, they instituted the Persianized register of Urdu as the most patroned language, which thus formed one of the hearths of the Muslim identity movement to form Pakistan after it was clear the British were leaving. The educated and wellborn Muslim elite of North India who spoke Urdu, spearheaded the Pakistan movement and thus brought and concretely established Urdu with them to the Indus.

Urdu is, fundamentally despite its Persian garnish, a Hindustani language. It is clustered in with Central Indo-Aryan, whereas the Indus/Pakistan is indigenously a country of ethnic Northwestern Indo-Aryans (and Eastern Iranics) who speak Northwestern-clustered languages; Punjabi, Sindhi, Dardic all classified as Northwestern Indo-Aryan. Language is borne of experience and environment, of blood and soil, there is a logic and perennial tradition to a language and thus Hindustani language becoming the lingua franca of the Indus, and corrupting its thought and culture, is deeply problematic.

Pakistan is and has always from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization, been part of Inner Asia and looked to the west (relative to Pakistan). Persian is part of the broader Inner Asian tradition encompassing Central Asia, Indus, and Greater Iran. It is part of the same perennial culture and tradition in which Zoroaster stated the existence of the world as being composed of seven continents and of sixteen perfect lands, all in Inner Asia and including the Indus as the easternmost realm of Inner Asia/Realm of Aryans. It is the same perennial tradition which gave us Islam and Persian language through the inextricable links between the Indus and Central Asia, indeed Pakistani Islam is not Arab-derived but Turco-Aryan-derived (if some other religion had existed at the time in Central Asia, we would've been part of that!).

The revival of Persian is the rediscovery and true national realization of Pakistan, who would rediscover its Persian roots, Indus heritage, and being a part of Inner Asia where our natural interests and allies lay. Also, we would be tied closer to the Aryan-Muslim and Persianate peoples of the Inner Asian, especially the Iranian world, where our culture and civilizational essence and structure is part of the same spectrum and our people are genetically and racially clustered with (more so than with the rest of South Asia, as genetic studies have shown).

Anyways, let me know what you may think of Persian language revivalism in Pakistan; the idea of replacing Urdu with a national dialect of Persian as the official language and lingua franca.
 
longer than Urdu which was conceived during the late medieval period in the Ganga-Yamuna as a Persianized Hindustani vernacular of the Persian and Turkic Muslim elite.
No..
Urdu was born in ghaznazid era lahore..
The first urdu poet masud saad Salman wrote the first Deewan while he was an advisor to the throne.
Urdu or lashkari as it was called only moved to "india" after aibak moved his capital there
 
That’s great and all, but how will this solve the problem of Pakistanis being some of the most corrupt people in the world?
In what context? You mean internal corruption where all these rich families and established elites sell off the country and its honor under the cover of Western-borne liberalism and its media, so they can get rich and feel good that they are part of the "civilized community" and being "good sports", just to feel accepted by the enemy which wants to destroy us? If that's the case, this won't solve the problem.

This would revitalize national culture and reorient Pakistan back with the Greater Iranian world and Central Asia. It is aesthetic in essence, and also something I hope can transcend all political and class boundaries. I hope Pakistan also changes its name to "Indus" (Sindhu natively) to assert its natural right, racial being, and historical greatness. That would be the greatest and most consequential form of "rebranding" which the country desperately needs, form a basis for a true and coherent national identity which is based on the tradition of blood and soil; truth.
 
Anyways, let me know what you may think of Persian language revivalism in Pakistan; the idea of replacing Urdu with a national dialect of Persian as the official language and lingua franca.
To me the future is more important than the past so the idea of a language barrier between India and Pakistan is something I can support. But I'd prefer Arabic over Persian.

Currently in Pakistan, Persian is being preserved in some communities like Hazara and religious seminaries. I think Khadim Rizvi was fluent too. Shia scholars who go to Iran also learn Persian, and many people who are interested in our literary heritage and Islamic scholarly heritage.

In hindsight we can say that something other than Urdu would have been a better choice, but it's important to remember that Urdu language itself is connected to the creation of Pakistan. We study about Urdu-Hindi dispute inspiring Sir Syed Ahmad and his thought and work then planting the seeds of Pakistan in form of improving the status of Muslims in British India. Urdu is an important part of the identity of Indian and Pakistani Muslims.

The acceptance of Urdu by the people of Pakistan is nothing short of a miracle. From Gilgit to Karachi, you can survive on Urdu. And to think that our govt had at one point the power to enact such a large cultural change is truly something. Govts today can't achieve anything like that, hell even the Bengalis didn't accept Urdu.

So your idea is ultimately unrealistic. We should be worrying more about saving Urdu and other local languages from wannabe angrez k bache. And yes I realize the irony of me writing these words in English.
 
No..
Urdu was born in ghaznazid era lahore..
The first urdu poet masud saad Salman wrote the first Deewan while he was an advisor to the throne.
Urdu or lashkari as it was called only moved to "india" after aibak moved his capital there
Urdu is a Hindustani language, Central Indo-Aryan, Lahore is and has always been Punjabi Northwestern Indo-Aryan country. Central Indo-Aryan is spoken in North and Central India, Northwestern is spoken in Pakistan, Kashmir, and "Indian" Punjab.

Salman, from what I can see, was a Persian poet.

Urdu was basically formed as a result of the Persian and Turkic Muslim elite becoming assimilated to the Ganga-Yamuna environment which they ruled over, and had a long and complex history throughout the medieval and early modern South Asian world, existing in south "India" as well in the form of Deccani. It was already a largely spoken language among ethnic Pakistani/Indus Muslims because of British policy, and this was later cemented with the founding of Pakistan by Urdu-speakers and the Indus people. The point is, I am not saying Urdu is simply "imported", that's wrong to say because it has had a presence because of the cultural influence of the Muslim empires. And most importantly, Urdu it is what it is because it was a Hindustani being spoken by the elite Muslims of Inner Asian descent.

The point I'm making is that Persian has had a longer and more profound history in Pakistan/Indus, and for various cultural, national, and historical reasons it should be reintroduced as the national language as it once was before the British. Urdu is fine and all, but not Persian, we admire Urdu because of its Persianate nature.
 
In what context? You mean internal corruption where all these rich families and established elites sell off the country and its honor under the cover of Western-borne liberalism and its media, so they can get rich and feel good that they are part of the "civilized community" and being "good sports", just to feel accepted by the enemy which wants to destroy us? If that's the case, this won't solve the problem.

This would revitalize national culture and reorient Pakistan back with the Greater Iranian world and Central Asia. It is aesthetic in essence, and also something I hope can transcend all political and class boundaries. I hope Pakistan also changes its name to "Indus" (Sindhu natively) to assert its natural right, racial being, and historical greatness. That would be the greatest and most consequential form of "rebranding" which the country desperately needs, form a basis for a true and coherent national identity which is based on the tradition of blood and soil; truth.
If you wanna move away from Indian heritage and adopt more and more Persian culture then changing name to Indus would be counter productive to the cause.
 
Pakistan needs to protect and spread its culture around the world. Urdu, Persian language, Turkic language and Arabic needs to be taught at all schools, we also need to preserve our local languages.
 
To me the future is more important than the past so the idea of a language barrier between India and Pakistan is something I can support. But I'd prefer Arabic over Persian.

Currently in Pakistan, Persian is being preserved in some communities like Hazara and religious seminaries. I think Khadim Rizvi was fluent too. Shia scholars who go to Iran also learn Persian, and many people who are interested in our literary heritage and Islamic scholarly heritage.

In hindsight we can say that something other than Urdu would have been a better choice, but it's important to remember that Urdu language itself is connected to the creation of Pakistan. We study about Urdu-Hindi dispute inspiring Sir Syed Ahmad and his thought and work then planting the seeds of Pakistan in form of improving the status of Muslims in British India. Urdu is an important part of the identity of Indian and Pakistani Muslims.

The acceptance of Urdu by the people of Pakistan is nothing short of a miracle. From Gilgit to Karachi, you can survive on Urdu. And to think that our govt had at one point the power to enact such a large cultural change is truly something. Govts today can't achieve anything like that, hell even the Bengalis didn't accept Urdu.

So your idea is ultimately unrealistic. We should be worrying more about saving Urdu and other local languages from wannabe angrez k bache. And yes I realize the irony of me writing these words in English.
I agree that Urdu was extremely important to the realization of Pakistan, the (as of now, unrealized and unconscious) homeland of the Indus nation. I should say, I do not hate Urdu, far from it, it has a great cultural and historical tradition. It's basically the same as the idea of Pakistan as a home for Muslims, a vehicle for our national realization until we have independent foundation to build our true national culture based on blood and soil.

It's important to note, that the idea of Pakistan was always concerned with the Northwest Provinces - all the provinces of Pakistan today including Kashmir. When Muhammad Iqbal, our great Persian poet who had deep insight into Persianate and Aryan perennial wisdom, wrote about the need for Pakistan he was specifically referring to Punjab, Khyber, Sindh, Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan - not Bangladesh because it was too alien and not part of the realm connected to Inner Asian tradition. Islam is thus, an expression of our racial and national being, an extension of Inner Asian civilization and culture; that which defines us. It's important to just look at a map of Pakistan and you'll understand why Islam was established in the Indus and not elsewhere in South Asia in any meaningful way. There are other defining aspects of the Indus people which seperate it from the civilizational and cultural essence of "India", from the very beginning to the deepest roots.

I don't think Urdu was that much of a miracle as your saying however, it's over a singular mother country and there are various assimilating techniques to get people to speak Urdu; "can't get anywhere or do anything of more if you can't". When I see that Urdu is not spoken as a mother tongue by any majority of Pakistanis, it makes me pleased that Pakistan isn't following the same genocidal cultural policies of India visa-vi Hindi, or Indian Punjab when they basically exterminated all Punjabi dialects by adopting the Majhi dialect as standard and official. I think the greater miracle was Pakistan itself, the fact that it was able to realize itself against all odds; against the disgusting endless swarm of Gangetic and Dravidian subhumans who want nothing but to stop the Indus from realizing itself and for South Asia to be free and not a colonized entity.

But yeah, in terms of English effectively corrupting Urdu that's a big problem, it is infinitely better to speak Urdu and keep it strong and clean, to keep it's logic and semantics free from corruption than it is to become a English speaking dog. There's no irony in it, we're given the cards that we're given in life and gotta work from them. If Pakistan ever degenerates to English, it'd be a fate worst than death, and I'm blaming all Pakistani liberals and Western-loving cucks for it. English and Anglo-Saxons are the most disgusting things in the world second only to Hindus and Jews.

Anyways, I don't think adopting Persian would be anything too unrealistic, much less so than adopting Arabic which isn't even an Aryan language; and would honestly destroy the cultural and national being of Pakistan. I remember the Bashar Al-Assad's father once stated to (Zia al-Haq?) Pakistan could become greater and more Muslim if it accepted Arabic; the language of the Quran. Curious idea. Persian already exists in Iran and Afghanistan and Tajikistan, our neighbors, the only reason we don't speak it anymore is because of the British. I remember Imran Khan telling the Iranian Ayatollah that "if it weren't for the British we wouldn't need translators".

The reason why it's Persian over Arabic is to disconnect Pakistan from the filth and degenerate culture of "India" and to reorient itself with the Persian-speaking world; Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, etc. Persian has deep and historical ties to the Indus and its people, its part of our transnational Aryan culture and heritage. Pakistan is only Pakistan and Muslim because of Inner Asian and Persian-based Islam, our Islamic tradition didn't come from Arabia but from Greater Iran and Central Asia. It is part of the perennial (eternal) Aryan tradition going back millenias.

By the way ~ I'm speaking as a racialist and nationalist, to me my only concern is blood and soil. Persian is part of our long-standing Inner Asian and Aryan tradition, which connects us with Greater Iran. But I'd gladly keep Urdu or even speak Arabic if our Indus nation and fatherland was at stake.
 
If you wanna move away from Indian heritage and adopt more and more Persian culture then changing name to Indus would be counter productive to the cause.
You clearly have no idea what I'm saying. Race and blood are transcendental, it encompasses all aspects of tradition, hence German Nazis could easily take from Germanic paganism as well as the Teutonic Knights who were a Christian military order fighting Baltic pagans because of the race line. Persian culture and language, the former of which already exists in Pakistan in the form of Indo-Persian culture, is the the broad civilizational and cultural bonds and essence which tie us to Inner Asia - Greater Iran (Eranvej, the Indus is mentioned in the Avestas as the easternmost sixteen perfect lands created by Ahura Mazda and the easternmost branch of the Aryan world; the Savahi realm) and Turan (Central Asia).

There is no such thing as "Indian" heritage, I do not share any of my heritage with Tamil or Gangetic filth.
 
Why does this stupid debate come up again and again?



Indus runs through our lands, you don't have any claim to it.
The Indus is what created all of South Asian civilization and culture, from the Indus Valley Civilization, to the Sanskrit and Vedic religion literally borne through the experiences and conditioning of the Indus, whence it's form was taken. All the great empires and events of concern, Alexander's conquest (and in fact de facto defeat visa-vi pyhrric victory in Pakistan), Achaemenid Empire, the various Iranic warrior tribes, the Rigveda, etc. etc. all happened in Pakistan and under the Pakistani ethnos. You can clearly see the racial difference in genetics where Pakistanis are genetically clustered with Inner Asians, but "Indians" (excluding "Indian" Punjabis who are racially part of the Indus) genetically overlap with eachother i.e. North Indians have overlap with Dravidians the same way Punjabis overlap with Pashtuns; a lot.

It's a great history, and the funny thing is "Indians" know this but Pakistanis don't, hence why Pakistan is stuck in this outdated ideology and national identity, and cannot realize itself as the Indus (Sindhu) nation, and why its "keep on being brought up".

The point is to hide, deny, and assimilate our history to engradize a horde of a billion subhumans.
 
Urdu is least of our problem. Also OP doesn't make much sense as language doesn't make anyone get in to any particular camp. Indians dominate the modern afghans psychologically. Whether it is Cricket, Politics, ideologies and way of life. Afghans have surrendered to them completely. It is also a cold form of historical revenge for India that they have turned their ex-invaders into sissies. Is urdu official language of Afghanistan?

Pakistanis can never be Persians as we are mustily decedents of early rig vedic aryans who brought IA language in this land and beyond, we are part of greater indic civilization.
 
You clearly have no idea what I'm saying. Race and blood are transcendental, it encompasses all aspects of tradition, hence German Nazis could easily take from Germanic paganism as well as the Teutonic Knights who were a Christian military order fighting Baltic pagans because of the race line. Persian culture and language, the former of which already exists in Pakistan in the form of Indo-Persian culture, is the the broad civilizational and cultural bonds and essence which tie us to Inner Asia - Greater Iran (Eranvej, the Indus is mentioned in the Avestas as the easternmost sixteen perfect lands created by Ahura Mazda and the easternmost branch of the Aryan world; the Savahi realm) and Turan (Central Asia).

There is no such thing as "Indian" heritage, I do not share any of my heritage with Tamil or Gangetic filth.
Yes yes sure be Nader Shah for all I care. The idea is simple, Indus is associated with Indian culture whether you like it or not. Touting for Persian culture and going for Indus valley civilization sounds counter productive was my original point but clearly you have already made up your mind.
Also you don't need to attack Indian heritage just because you don't want to be associated with it,be as Persian as you want but truth remains that there are things that are attributed to Indian culture and then those attributed to Persian culture. If you wanna make khicdi out of it is your personal choice. Going for an unique Pakistani culture still makes more sense than this.
 

