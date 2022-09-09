Persian Language Revival in Pakistan

ahaider97 said: To me the future is more important than the past so the idea of a language barrier between India and Pakistan is something I can support. But I'd prefer Arabic over Persian.



Currently in Pakistan, Persian is being preserved in some communities like Hazara and religious seminaries. I think Khadim Rizvi was fluent too. Shia scholars who go to Iran also learn Persian, and many people who are interested in our literary heritage and Islamic scholarly heritage.



In hindsight we can say that something other than Urdu would have been a better choice, but it's important to remember that Urdu language itself is connected to the creation of Pakistan. We study about Urdu-Hindi dispute inspiring Sir Syed Ahmad and his thought and work then planting the seeds of Pakistan in form of improving the status of Muslims in British India. Urdu is an important part of the identity of Indian and Pakistani Muslims.



The acceptance of Urdu by the people of Pakistan is nothing short of a miracle. From Gilgit to Karachi, you can survive on Urdu. And to think that our govt had at one point the power to enact such a large cultural change is truly something. Govts today can't achieve anything like that, hell even the Bengalis didn't accept Urdu.



So your idea is ultimately unrealistic. We should be worrying more about saving Urdu and other local languages from wannabe angrez k bache. And yes I realize the irony of me writing these words in English.

I agree that Urdu was extremely important to the realization of Pakistan, the (as of now, unrealized and unconscious) homeland of the Indus nation. I should say, I do not hate Urdu, far from it, it has a great cultural and historical tradition. It's basically the same as the idea of Pakistan as a home for Muslims, a vehicle for our national realization until we have independent foundation to build our true national culture based on blood and soil.It's important to note, that the idea of Pakistan was always concerned with the Northwest Provinces - all the provinces of Pakistan today including Kashmir. When Muhammad Iqbal, our great Persian poet who had deep insight into Persianate and Aryan perennial wisdom, wrote about the need for Pakistan he was specifically referring to Punjab, Khyber, Sindh, Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan - not Bangladesh because it was too alien and not part of the realm connected to Inner Asian tradition. Islam is thus, an expression of our racial and national being, an extension of Inner Asian civilization and culture; that which defines us. It's important to just look at a map of Pakistan and you'll understand why Islam was established in the Indus and not elsewhere in South Asia in any meaningful way. There are other defining aspects of the Indus people which seperate it from the civilizational and cultural essence of "India", from the very beginning to the deepest roots.I don't think Urdu was that much of a miracle as your saying however, it's over a singular mother country and there are various assimilating techniques to get people to speak Urdu; "can't get anywhere or do anything of more if you can't". When I see that Urdu is not spoken as a mother tongue by any majority of Pakistanis, it makes me pleased that Pakistan isn't following the same genocidal cultural policies of India visa-vi Hindi, or Indian Punjab when they basically exterminated all Punjabi dialects by adopting the Majhi dialect as standard and official. I think the greater miracle was Pakistan itself, the fact that it was able to realize itself against all odds; against the disgusting endless swarm of Gangetic and Dravidian subhumans who want nothing but to stop the Indus from realizing itself and for South Asia to be free and not a colonized entity.But yeah, in terms of English effectively corrupting Urdu that's a big problem, it is infinitely better to speak Urdu and keep it strong and clean, to keep it's logic and semantics free from corruption than it is to become a English speaking dog. There's no irony in it, we're given the cards that we're given in life and gotta work from them. If Pakistan ever degenerates to English, it'd be a fate worst than death, and I'm blaming all Pakistani liberals and Western-loving cucks for it. English and Anglo-Saxons are the most disgusting things in the world second only to Hindus and Jews.Anyways, I don't think adopting Persian would be anything too unrealistic, much less so than adopting Arabic which isn't even an Aryan language; and would honestly destroy the cultural and national being of Pakistan. I remember the Bashar Al-Assad's father once stated to (Zia al-Haq?) Pakistan could become greater and more Muslim if it accepted Arabic; the language of the Quran. Curious idea. Persian already exists in Iran and Afghanistan and Tajikistan, our neighbors, the only reason we don't speak it anymore is because of the British. I remember Imran Khan telling the Iranian Ayatollah that "if it weren't for the British we wouldn't need translators".The reason why it's Persian over Arabic is to disconnect Pakistan from the filth and degenerate culture of "India" and to reorient itself with the Persian-speaking world; Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, etc. Persian has deep and historical ties to the Indus and its people, its part of our transnational Aryan culture and heritage. Pakistan is only Pakistan and Muslim because of Inner Asian and Persian-based Islam, our Islamic tradition didn't come from Arabia but from Greater Iran and Central Asia. It is part of the perennial (eternal) Aryan tradition going back millenias.By the way ~ I'm speaking as a racialist and nationalist, to me my only concern is blood and soil. Persian is part of our long-standing Inner Asian and Aryan tradition, which connects us with Greater Iran. But I'd gladly keep Urdu or even speak Arabic if our Indus nation and fatherland was at stake.