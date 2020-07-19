What's new

Persian as a mandatory subject in schools?

The Persian language is central to South Asia's Muslim heritage. Pakistan was built to be a nation-state of South Asian Muslims. So why is Persian not taught in Pakistani schools? It should be treated as a classical heritage language. One can not fully appreciate Urdu literature without studying Persian literature.

If Pakistan should seek its national identity, it should be a South Asian Persianate one. In fact, many non-Muslims (Hindus, Sikhs, Christians) participated in the South Asian Persianate cultural milieu. Pakistan should revive this pan-religious cultural heritage, which is lost in India and Bangladesh.

The Persianate heritage is deeply tolerant regarding religions. Some of the best South Asian poets wrote in Persian. Allama Iqbal wrote mostly in Persian; The poems carved on the walls of Taj Mahal are in Persian; It's sad that these cultural achievements are not appreciated by today's South Asians. India and Bangladesh decide to abandon it. Pakistan should pick it up. It's a distinctive South Asian cultural identity that is historically linked to Muslims. By embracing it Pakistan can distinguish itself from India and Bangladesh, yet not forget its own South Asian, rather than Arab or Turkic identity.

Persian shouldn't be a difficult language to learn to read if one knows Urdu. Pakistani students should learn it the same way as Westerners learn Latin: to have some reading capabilities to get access to its culture heritage.
 
I whole heartedly support such plans but its kinda too little too late this should have been done back in 1947 when Pakistan was a infant now its too late we need to make do what we have but Persian should be added as a language of intense study
 
This should have been adopted after partition. Now I doubt average Pak students would be eager to learn Persian. It's either Urdu and English.
Exactly my thought.
 
