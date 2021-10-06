Persecution of Muslims by Modi continues

The current legal age is 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys.What was the previous standard age?
And I am damn sure Muslims weren't the only ones indulging in early age marriage, infact by percentage wise they might even be less than Thier counterparts
To paint this as "Muslim persecution" is xenophobic in itself...
Why? The 21 years age is for all Indian citizens irrespective of who they are.Modi is planning to increase the legal age to marry for girls to 21 years.
As long as the girl is mature the girl should have the right to marry.
All Muslims should oppose this draconian law.
I don’t know but maybe they think 18 is a bit too early.What's the reason for changing it from 18 to 21
18 seems to be the normal age for marriage in most countries
The legal age to get married is 21 for men, so I don't see why women shouldn't have the same rule. Also the major motivation for change of this law is so that parents are encouraged to enroll their daughters for higher education (college). A lot of young women especially in poor and backward communities get married as soon as completion of secondary school.Modi is planning to increase the legal age to marry for girls to 21 years.
Islam is a scientific religion and has made it clear that the boy and the girl have the right to marry after attaining puberty.The legal age to get married is 21 for men, so I don't see why women shouldn't have the same rule. Also the major motivation for change of this law is so that parents are encouraged to enroll their daughters for higher education (college). A lot of young women especially in poor and backward communities get married as soon as completion of secondary school.
Education of the mother is very important in raising a healthy child. It can also lead to higher participation of women in the workforce.