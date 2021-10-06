What's new

Persecution of Muslims by Modi continues

Modi is planning to increase the legal age to marry for girls to 21 years.

As long as the girl is mature the girl should have the right to marry.

All Muslims should oppose this draconian law.
 
What was the previous standard age?
And I am damn sure Muslims weren't the only ones indulging in early age marriage, infact by percentage wise they might even be less than Thier counterparts

To paint this as "Muslim persecution" is xenophobic in itself...
Meaning that early age marriage is a Muslim only problem in India
 
GoI should raise the minimum age for marriage to 40. So girls can avoid the inevitable ritual marital rape by Indian men for as long as possible.
 
What was the previous standard age?
And I am damn sure Muslims weren't the only ones indulging in early age marriage, infact by percentage wise they might even be less than Thier counterparts

To paint this as "Muslim persecution" is xenophobic in itself...
The current legal age is 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys.

You are correct that most of the girls who marry at 18 or under are primarily the Hindu girls.

But this law is being brought to prevent Hindu girls from marrying Muslims boys.

Hindus parents are using this age limit law to prevent Hindu girls from marrying Muslim boys.
 
Modi is planning to increase the legal age to marry for girls to 21 years.

As long as the girl is mature the girl should have the right to marry.

All Muslims should oppose this draconian law.
Why? The 21 years age is for all Indian citizens irrespective of who they are.
 
Sell this story to the dumb Hindus.

Muslims can see through your wily acts.

As per Muslim law the only requirement is that the girl is mature and a Muslim for the boy to marry her.

First you bring in anti-conversion laws to prevent Hindu girl from reverting to Islam.

Now increasing the age limit for the girls to marry so that the girl's parent can go to court to stop the marriage.

Clearly these laws are being made to prevent Hindu girls from marrying Muslim boys.
Clearly these laws are being made to prevent Hindu girls from marrying Muslim boys.
 
The legal age to get married is 21 for men, so I don't see why women shouldn't have the same rule. Also the major motivation for change of this law is so that parents are encouraged to enroll their daughters for higher education (college). A lot of young women especially in poor and backward communities get married as soon as completion of secondary school.

Education of the mother is very important in raising a healthy child. It can also lead to higher participation of women in the workforce.
 
What BS is this. Increasing legal age for marriage to 21 does not mean the parents get to decide for her. You can still get a driving license at 18, a voter ID card at 18 and are legally an adult at 18. Likewise there might be different thresholds for different things. What the hell has this got to do with religion?
 
Islam is a scientific religion and has made it clear that the boy and the girl have the right to marry after attaining puberty.
 
