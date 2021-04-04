What's new

Persecution of hindus

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,263
-33
1,041
Country
India
Location
India
This is not a right wing channel...an educational channel which helps people crack competitive exams. Very informative video.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,046
-21
24,299
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The biggest injustice against the hindus has been the caste system, the greatest ever tool of apartheid forced upon Hindus by Hindus


Because Jinnah was right about India this new division of the persecuted Hindu is emerging to justify persecution of Indian Muslims and minorities just like Jinnah warned
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,967
-23
1,330
Country
India
Location
India
hussain0216 said:
The biggest injustice against the hindus has been the caste system, the greatest ever tool of apartheid forced upon Hindus by Hindus


Because Jinnah was right about India this new division of the persecuted Hindu is emerging to justify persecution of Indian Muslims and minorities just like Jinnah warned
Click to expand...
Yes. Muslims and Christians of India have got rid of caste system by converting to Islam and Christianity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

V
Tulasi gabbard about persecution of hindus in bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
171
Vikki
V
Riyad
Hindu persecution in Bangladesh : A Historical Overview
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Buddhistforlife
B
B
Human chain of Hindu Prabasi Parishad in Atlanta to stop Hindu persecution in the country
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
bluesky
B
B
Hindus in Bangladesh decrease by 7.5 million over 50 years
2
Replies
17
Views
752
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
BJP Poster Girl Tulsi Gabbard parrots Indian Propaganda
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
104
Views
4K
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom