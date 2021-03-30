Perpetual Warrant Out For Mullah Mansour’s Brother-in-Law

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter

Published March 30, 2021

An antiterrorism court has issued perpetual arrest warrant for, Ammar, the brother-in-law of slain Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour. — AP/File ​

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court has issued perpetual arrest warrant for, Ammar, the brother-in-law of slain Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who reportedly escaped to Afghanistan to avoid arrest in a case related to generating funds for terrorism through sale and purchase of properties in Pakistan. ​