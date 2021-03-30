Perpetual Warrant Out For Mullah Mansour’s Brother-in-Law

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter
Published March 30, 2021
Updated about 8 hours ago
KARACHI: An antiterrorism court has issued perpetual arrest warrant for, Ammar, the brother-in-law of slain Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who reportedly escaped to Afghanistan to avoid arrest in a case related to generating funds for terrorism through sale and purchase of properties in Pakistan.
The Federal Investigation Agency had booked Mullah Akhtar Mansour, alias Mohammad Wali, alias Gul Mohammad, and his two alleged absconding accomplices — Akhtar Mohammad and Ammar — over their alleged involvement in generating funds through purchase and sale of properties in Karachi using fake identities to fund terrorist activities in the country.
Earlier this month the proceedings were abated against Mullah Mansour, who was killed in a US drone strike on May 21, 2016 at the Pak-Iran border, after the court recovered his assets worth Rs40.5 million.
The ATC-II judge, who is conducting trial in the case, has issued perpetual arrest warrants for the slain Afghan Taliban leader’s absconding accomplices Ammar and Akhtar Mohammad after declaring them proclaimed offenders in the present case.