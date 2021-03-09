Perpetrator arrested in Mirpur for vehicle ramming

Azadkashmir
Doesn't look like a British prince to me. Hope they were being sarcastic.
This is a derogatory term for us uk Pakistanis, they have no problem looting money off us left right center causing grief and pain. They treat us with utter jealousy when in fact they are much better off some ways.
Woh Pakistani he kya jo dusray Pakistani ko na katay...they have no problem looting money off us left right center causing grief and pain. They treat us with utter jealousy when in fact they are much better off some ways.
This is the thanks we get.
I give you an example you are traveling to pakistan to a wedding. Your cousin is the van driver suddenly you are stopped by highway robbers, you get all your cash taken, jewellery etc. once the ordeal is over you are explaining to police etc.
Nothing happens. After sometime you realize, the robbers seem to know which person to approach to steal the cash etc how do they know. yep you guessed it, your relatives were part of the scam and the police.
OR the story is your relatives are expanding there land border into yours, and they try every trick in the book to put you off from coming to pakistan. They also have a spy usually the guys son, living in UK who tells them your house hold problems and they try to exploit it including finding out when to build on your land when you ore occupied with UK issues.
Then their is the black magik curse put on you and you find taweez in the house.
They all talk sh it about each other but behind the scenes they work together to screw you over.
welcome to islamic pakistan, azad k.
##english
not of all us understand your saban.
police hungry for money like mujra randhis.
yh true that happens but what about that politician who ran over someone recently, how come he walks away. police didn't have the right to hit him. uk paks are going to be used as scapegoat as bad guys in media now. its pakistan there is no rule on the road you see crazy tractor drivers racing cars. no seat belts, no helmets, ppl just jump in the road etc.He rammed a car and then ran over a motorcyclist trying to escape the scene. He got what he needed.
A lot of our lads go from here to Pakistan and suddenly think the law doesn't exist anymore.
yh true that happens but what about that politician who ran over someone recently, how come he walks away. police didn't have the right to hit him. uk paks are going to be used as scapegoat as bad guys in media now. its pakistan there is no rule on the road you see crazy tractor drivers racing cars. no seat belts, no helmets, ppl just jump in the road etc.
he will be forced to pay copsThe politicians can buy their way out of trouble, he could not.