Perpetrator arrested in Mirpur for vehicle ramming

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

krash said:
Doesn't look like a British prince to me. Hope they were being sarcastic.
This is a derogatory term for us uk Pakistanis, they have no problem looting money off us left right center causing grief and pain. They treat us with utter jealousy when in fact they are much better off some ways.
This is the thanks we get.
 
Azadkashmir said:
This is a derogatory term for us uk Pakistanis,
Did not know that.

Azadkashmir said:
they have no problem looting money off us left right center causing grief and pain. They treat us with utter jealousy when in fact they are much better off some ways.
This is the thanks we get.
Woh Pakistani he kya jo dusray Pakistani ko na katay...

(Pakistanis aren't very helpful with each other)
 
Azadkashmir said:
This is a derogatory term for us uk Pakistanis, they have no problem looting money off us left right center causing grief and pain. They treat us with utter jealousy when in fact they are much better off some ways.
This is the thanks we get.
Mara brah no one is above law.. these youtubers want views and uno negativity sells
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Mara brah no one is above law.. these youtubers want views and uno negativity sells
Why Pakistani specially azad k filled with jealousy. Today attitudes changed for uk Pakistanis they say forget pakistan they are chor land robbers, they jump us in crowds ripp us off. we are tired of this lot. after sending the lil you have to these ungrateful ppl they stab you in the bak.

I give you an example you are traveling to pakistan to a wedding. Your cousin is the van driver suddenly you are stopped by highway robbers, you get all your cash taken, jewellery etc. once the ordeal is over you are explaining to police etc.
Nothing happens. After sometime you realize, the robbers seem to know which person to approach to steal the cash etc how do they know. yep you guessed it, your relatives were part of the scam and the police.

OR the story is your relatives are expanding there land border into yours, and they try every trick in the book to put you off from coming to pakistan. They also have a spy usually the guys son, living in UK who tells them your house hold problems and they try to exploit it including finding out when to build on your land when you ore occupied with UK issues.

Then their is the black magik curse put on you and you find taweez in the house.

They all talk sh it about each other but behind the scenes they work together to screw you over.

welcome to islamic pakistan, azad k.
 
Azadkashmir said:
Why Pakistani specially azad k filled with jealousy. Today attitudes changed for uk Pakistanis they say forget pakistan they are chor land robbers, they jump us in crowds ripp us off. we are tired of this lot. after sending the lil you have to these ungrateful ppl they stab you in the bak.

I give you an example you are traveling to pakistan to a wedding. Your cousin is the van driver suddenly you are stopped by highway robbers, you get all your cash taken, jewellery etc. once the ordeal is over you are explaining to police etc.
Nothing happens. After sometime you realize, the robbers seem to know which person to approach to steal the cash etc how do they know. yep you guessed it, your relatives were part of the scam and the police.

OR the story is your relatives are expanding there land border into yours, and they try every trick in the book to put you off from coming to pakistan. They also have a spy usually the guys son, living in UK who tells them your house hold problems and they try to exploit it including finding out when to build on your land when you ore occupied with UK issues.

Then their is the black magik curse put on you and you find taweez in the house.

They all talk sh it about each other but behind the scenes they work together to screw you over.

welcome to islamic pakistan, azad k.
Azadkashmir said:
Why Pakistani specially azad k filled with jealousy. Today attitudes changed for uk Pakistanis they say forget pakistan they are chor land robbers, they jump us in crowds ripp us off. we are tired of this lot. after sending the lil you have to these ungrateful ppl they stab you in the bak.

I give you an example you are traveling to pakistan to a wedding. Your cousin is the van driver suddenly you are stopped by highway robbers, you get all your cash taken, jewellery etc. once the ordeal is over you are explaining to police etc.
Nothing happens. After sometime you realize, the robbers seem to know which person to approach to steal the cash etc how do they know. yep you guessed it, your relatives were part of the scam and the police.

OR the story is your relatives are expanding there land border into yours, and they try every trick in the book to put you off from coming to pakistan. They also have a spy usually the guys son, living in UK who tells them your house hold problems and they try to exploit it including finding out when to build on your land when you ore occupied with UK issues.

Then their is the black magik curse put on you and you find taweez in the house.

They all talk sh it about each other but behind the scenes they work together to screw you over.

welcome to islamic pakistan, azad k.
Bahi you are right in many ways but at the same time you are generalising everyone based on few people.. I have spent half of my life in Pakistan and I know people who come back from UK/EU face problems but most of those problems are faced by Pakistanis themselves too.. best way out is learning and teaching eachother 😄
 
Azadkashmir said:
This is a derogatory term for us uk Pakistanis, they have no problem looting money off us left right center causing grief and pain. They treat us with utter jealousy when in fact they are much better off some ways.
This is the thanks we get.
Jinko gaadi se kuchla wo b mirpuri thy. Thora to lehaaz rako. Ab crime pe expatriates ko pakry b na ? Q ? Qunky wo apny khandaan ko daaaalarrrr or ponddddd bejty Hy. ?
 
He rammed a car and then ran over a motorcyclist trying to escape the scene. He got what he needed.

A lot of our lads go from here to Pakistan and suddenly think the law doesn't exist anymore.
 
313ghazi said:
He rammed a car and then ran over a motorcyclist trying to escape the scene. He got what he needed.

A lot of our lads go from here to Pakistan and suddenly think the law doesn't exist anymore.
yh true that happens but what about that politician who ran over someone recently, how come he walks away. police didn't have the right to hit him. uk paks are going to be used as scapegoat as bad guys in media now. its pakistan there is no rule on the road you see crazy tractor drivers racing cars. no seat belts, no helmets, ppl just jump in the road etc.
 
Azadkashmir said:
yh true that happens but what about that politician who ran over someone recently, how come he walks away. police didn't have the right to hit him. uk paks are going to be used as scapegoat as bad guys in media now. its pakistan there is no rule on the road you see crazy tractor drivers racing cars. no seat belts, no helmets, ppl just jump in the road etc.
The politicians can buy their way out of trouble, he could not.
 
