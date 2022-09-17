Periyar remembered on his birth anniversary all over India | Administers pledge to mark ‘Day of Social Justice’ | UNESCO: Prophet of the new age

Dravidar Kazhagam to burn copies of Manusmriti: Security beefed up in Tiruchi​

Government officials from various departments undertook a pledge on Saturday to mark 'Periyar' E.V. Ramasamy's birth anniversary observed as 'Day of Social Justice' at the Collectorate near here on Saturday.Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy administered the oath to follow principles of equality, fraternity and social justice.Later, the Minister paid floral tributes to the portrait of the leader at the Collectorate.MLAs M. Boominathan and A. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor V. Indrani Pon Vasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, and general public were among others who were present.Periyar: Legacy Of The 'Elderly Man' Behind Tamil Nadu's Self-Respect MovementOn the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of social reformer 'Periyar' E.V. Ramasamy, a delegation from the Coimbatore district administration paid floral tributes to his statue at Vaikom, Kerala, on Saturday.Kottayam District Collector P.K. Jayashree paid tributes to the statue of Periyar at Vaikom. A delegation led by S. Senthil Anna, Public Relations Officer, represented Coimbatore district. He also presented books on the life of Periyar and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi to Ms. Jayashree.The Collector said when untouchability was prevalent in Kerala Periyar fought for social justice, which led to the temple entry movement in Vaikom. The Tamil Nadu Government celebrates the birth anniversary of Periyar as Social Justice Day.'The prophet of the new age', 'The Socrates of South East Asia', 'Father of social reform movement' and 'Arch enemy of ignorance and superstitions' are the citations awarded by UNESCO to Thanthai Periyar an Indian social activist, freedom fighter and politician who strived for wellbeing of women.