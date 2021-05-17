PeriPeri sauce

Yes, Nandos gave periperi sauces from our part of the world to the all the world.Made in Pakistan? That's interesting to see, especially as it doesn't have a Pakistani sounding name.
yes .... we have enlightened the europeans .God bless South Africa/Portugal for nandos. uk loved it so much we operate the most stores in a single country (I think so).
I love nandos too. Great food, better than Mcdonals, KFC junkfood.God bless South Africa/Portugal for nandos. uk loved it so much we operate the most stores in a single country (I think so).
Please do post.yes .... we have enlightened the europeans .
btw - periperi is ubiquitos to Poras from Moz/Angola. Most mainlander Portugese - it is just a very basic sauce.
Let me know - will post my present receipe. The periperi chicken receipe- we are using it also at my friend's restaurant as well right on the highway. it beats Nandos peri-peri hands down.
@denel Mitchells is one of the best food brands of Pakistan. I love their ketchup and sauces.Made in Pakistan? That's interesting to see, especially as it doesn't have a Pakistani sounding name.
Yes please, would love an authentic peri peri recipe. Nando's is as authentic as we get in the UK... lolYes, Nandos gave periperi sauces from our part of the world to the all the world.
I was surprised to see this - one Pak friend mentioned it a few weeks back - he then sent me a link.
Not sure as we dont get it here on taste; if someone can comment.
Personally, i brew my own - it is very easy and far more flavourful. Anyone want peri-peri chicken receipe - do let me know I will post here; i perfected the best receipe locally here; i use it at times outside my bakery.
Will post two - one for the sauce and one for the peri-peri chicken - man the receipe has even blown me away (well - i had to revise my own one).I love nandos too. Great food, better than Mcdonals, KFC junkfood.
Please do post.