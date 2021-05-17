What's new

PeriPeri sauce

SQ8

SQ8

Plenty of them abound - it all started with Nandos and then went to local brands.
 
Made in Pakistan? That's interesting to see, especially as it doesn't have a Pakistani sounding name.
 
Made in Pakistan? That's interesting to see, especially as it doesn't have a Pakistani sounding name.
Yes, Nandos gave periperi sauces from our part of the world to the all the world.

I was surprised to see this - one Pak friend mentioned it a few weeks back - he then sent me a link.

Not sure as we dont get it here on taste; if someone can comment.

Personally, i brew my own - it is very easy and far more flavourful. Anyone want peri-peri chicken receipe - do let me know I will post here; i perfected the best receipe locally here; i use it at times outside my bakery.
 
yes :) .... we have enlightened the europeans :).

btw - periperi is ubiquitos to Poras from Moz/Angola. Most mainlander Portugese - it is just a very basic sauce.

Let me know - will post my present receipe. The periperi chicken receipe- we are using it also at my friend's restaurant as well right on the highway. it beats Nandos peri-peri hands down.
 
I love nandos too. Great food, better than Mcdonals, KFC junkfood.
Please do post.
 
Yes please, would love an authentic peri peri recipe. Nando's is as authentic as we get in the UK... lol
 
I love nandos too. Great food, better than Mcdonals, KFC junkfood.


Please do post.
Will post two - one for the sauce and one for the peri-peri chicken - man the receipe has even blown me away (well - i had to revise my own one).
 
