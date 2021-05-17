PeriPeri sauce

Yes, Nandos gave periperi sauces from our part of the world to the all the world.



I was surprised to see this - one Pak friend mentioned it a few weeks back - he then sent me a link.



Not sure as we dont get it here on taste; if someone can comment.



Personally, i brew my own - it is very easy and far more flavourful. Anyone want peri-peri chicken receipe - do let me know I will post here; i perfected the best receipe locally here; i use it at times outside my bakery.