What's new

Performance Issues on PDF Forum - 18th July 2021

Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
2,551
-1
3,646
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hi All,

I am reading + posting from the UK - and i am seeing very serious slowness and perfomance issues on this website, with many page view requests form the forum timing out and defaulting to "https://defence.pk/pdf/" only. A F5 refresh may then show the page 1 in 3 requests, with repeated refreshed required to view the page.

Anyone else in the UK seeing these issues?

( it took 4 attempts to create this page successfully !!!! )
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom