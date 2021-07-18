Performance Issues on PDF Forum - 18th July 2021

Hi All,
I am reading + posting from the UK - and i am seeing very serious slowness and perfomance issues on this website, with many page view requests form the forum timing out and defaulting to "https://defence.pk/pdf/" only. A F5 refresh may then show the page 1 in 3 requests, with repeated refreshed required to view the page.
Anyone else in the UK seeing these issues?
( it took 4 attempts to create this page successfully !!!! )
