https://sputniknews.com/20211222/perfectly-preserved-dinosaur-embryo-inside-fossilised-egg-discovered-in-china-1091714098.html
According to new findings published in the iScience journal, the fossilised egg is about 17 cm long and the baby dinosaur curled inside it is estimated to have a length of 27 cm from head to tail.
In a rare discovery, paleontologists have found a never-before-seen fossil of a complete baby dinosaur curled up inside an egg in Ganzhou, China.
The palaeontologists named the 70-million-year-old fossilised embryo “Baby Yingliang” after the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in China, where it was stored.
According to the study published in iScience, the egg was first uncovered in 2000, but it was put in storage for 10 years by museum staff, only to find it again during construction work last year.
The pictures of the embryo showcase the fossil of a curled-up baby dinosaur inside its six-inch eggshell.
...