Perfect Head shot

Today in shopian encounter IOK , freedom fighters scored perfect head shot against a hindutva terrorist occupier soldier of hindustan
2B2F656E-F626-4FC0-A843-8BF4E41779ED.jpeg
FE117FF8-5717-4609-B3BF-DE7A0AEB8A7A.jpeg
 
Aik zamana tha hamarai snipers LOC par head shots martai thai

Phir hum nai loc par gulab jamun exchange karnai ka faisla kar lia
 
Aik zamana tha hamarai snipers LOC par head shots martai thai

Phir hum nai loc par gulab jamun exchange karnai ka faisla kar lia
Koi bat nhi , kashmir ma ajkal vir gati season chal raha ha lagta ha is bar season lamba chaly ga :lol:
 
I am not feeling happy. Gharib ka bacha mara gaya. Khushi kaisi.
The real culprits are sitting in dehli and Gujrat.
To get to those sitting in Delhi you have to unfortunately first go through the cannon fodder sent to the front lines. The bloody nature of a freedom struggle and war.
 
