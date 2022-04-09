What's new

Perfect Coup Succeeded!!

koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
The only thing that can save this cursed forsaken country is a revolution, people need to come out on streets and reject this foreign imported government, say no to imported government.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
Mark my words IK's political career is over, he'll go back to his position as a regional party leader of the early 2010's, who will soon be dislodged even from that position and made politically irrelevant.

Purana Pakistan is back with vengance.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
koolio said:
The only thing that can save this cursed forsaken country is a revolution, people need to come out on streets and reject this foreign imported government, say no to imported government.
O bhai qaum sattoo pi kar so rahi hai, baray beghairat log hain.
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
SaadH said:
Mark my words IK's political career is over, he'll go back to his position as a regional party leader of the early 2010's, who will soon be dislodged even from that position and made politically irrelevant.

Purana Pakistan is back with vengance.
I don't think so, times have changed, IK still has considerable street power to bring down the new imported government on its knees.
 
T

True-Green

Mar 18, 2022
SaadH said:
Mark my words IK's political career is over, he'll go back to his position as a regional party leader of the early 2010's, who will soon be dislodged even from that position and made politically irrelevant.

Purana Pakistan is back with vengance.
On what bases we marked your words?? Stop air firing.. His name is IK Naizi we never seen things this exposed opened like a day light in entire history.. There are so much divine rules are broken...here any one think they won't come into play if IK die a natural death or being killed he is going to stay far longer then bhutos shutos. bhutto was blamed that time for breaking the country into 2 IK did nothing anything criminal.. kuch log jo aaj taak chup ker wardat kerte the woo nangay hoo gye sab ki ankhain khul gyi hein koi dhokay mein nein raha ab
 
A

aviator_fan

May 25, 2021
Sad day personally for me: not because IK got booted out. But the all of the old guard is back. I would have at least preferred new pathetic traitors vs. recycle the old existing ones.

People say 'hey US can do this'. I always think, US can't do it in Iran or North Korea, so it must be about something about Pakistani's that makes us more prone to this sort of humiliation
 
H

Hussain93

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2021
Till you dont name the generals in open ,you cant expect change !Our ppl Will have to come out of insecure feeling(no power is bigger then the ppl will) that they cant criticize the army(generals) because IT wil weaken the security , when infact our colonial goodylover generals always have been a loyal servant to enemy of islam and muslims and have sold this nation countless time so cheaply by sacrificing and inviting CIA,blackwater, drone attacks and not to forget giving airstrips to bomb our very own ppl.
 
T

True-Green

Mar 18, 2022
aviator_fan said:
Sad day personally for me: not because IK got booted out. But the all of the old guard is back. I would have at least preferred new pathetic traitors vs. recycle the old existing ones.

People say 'hey US can do this'. I always think, US can't do it in Iran or North Korea, so it must be about something about Pakistani's that makes us more prone to this sort of humiliation
None those countries has crook Generals.. rest in Pakistan... Now you don't have to bend to uncle Sam but he has a very naughty nephew too at your next door.. uncle Sam big daddy of pindi boys will ask you all to lick the nephew balls as when he pleased..
 

