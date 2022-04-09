Perfect Coup Succeeded!!

The only thing that can save this cursed forsaken country is a revolution, people need to come out on streets and reject this foreign imported government, say no to imported government.
Dont expect any justice from banana courts, only revolution now is the answer.judicial doors were closed to PTI from all sides
I don't think so, times have changed, IK still has considerable street power to bring down the new imported government on its knees.Mark my words IK's political career is over, he'll go back to his position as a regional party leader of the early 2010's, who will soon be dislodged even from that position and made politically irrelevant.
Purana Pakistan is back with vengance.
On what bases we marked your words?? Stop air firing.. His name is IK Naizi we never seen things this exposed opened like a day light in entire history.. There are so much divine rules are broken...here any one think they won't come into play if IK die a natural death or being killed he is going to stay far longer then bhutos shutos. bhutto was blamed that time for breaking the country into 2 IK did nothing anything criminal.. kuch log jo aaj taak chup ker wardat kerte the woo nangay hoo gye sab ki ankhain khul gyi hein koi dhokay mein nein raha ab
What they need do is darna inside and outside for nxt few monthsTomorrow is another day. Let's see what Khan saab wants to do.
None those countries has crook Generals.. rest in Pakistan... Now you don't have to bend to uncle Sam but he has a very naughty nephew too at your next door.. uncle Sam big daddy of pindi boys will ask you all to lick the nephew balls as when he pleased..Sad day personally for me: not because IK got booted out. But the all of the old guard is back. I would have at least preferred new pathetic traitors vs. recycle the old existing ones.
People say 'hey US can do this'. I always think, US can't do it in Iran or North Korea, so it must be about something about Pakistani's that makes us more prone to this sort of humiliation