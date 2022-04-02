What's new

Perfect coup d'etat In Progress in Pakistan!

Perfect coup d'etat In Progress in Pakistan?

imadul

imadul

Perfect coup d'etat In Progress in Pakistan:

  1. SC Summarily quashed petition against No Confidence motion
  2. Army +Positively Neutral
  3. Army Chief harsh tone against Russian Invasion
  4. US backing of PDM
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Just like every single one of those traitors that killed and overthrow Uthman RA dies a miserable death, may Allah bring a equal humiliating and miserable death to all the Traitors of this beautiful country, General Politicians judges Journalists and Awaam, anyone who betray this country I hope they all die in misery and humiliation and in hereafter I wish Allah humiliate them further.

I know its not much, but as Iqbal once said... " Dil se jo baat nikalti hai asar rakhti hai, Par nai taqat-e-Parwaaz magar rakhti hai ".
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

Goritoes said:
Just like every single one of those traitors that killed and overthrow Uthman RA dies a miserable death, may Allah bring a equal humiliating and miserable death to all the Traitors of this beautiful country, General Politicians judges Journalists and Awaam, anyone who betray this country I hope they all die in misery and humiliation and in hereafter I wish Allah humiliate them further.

I know its not much, but as Iqbal once said... " Dil se jo baat nikalti hai asar rakhti hai, Par nai taqat-e-Parwaaz magar rakhti hai ".
Ameen 🤲
 
imadul

imadul

Goritoes said:
Just like every single one of those traitors that killed and overthrow Uthman RA dies a miserable death, may Allah bring a equal humiliating and miserable death to all the Traitors of this beautiful country, General Politicians judges Journalists and Awaam, anyone who betray this country I hope they all die in misery and humiliation and in hereafter I wish Allah humiliate them further.

I know its not much, but as Iqbal once said... " Dil se jo baat nikalti hai asar rakhti hai, Par nai taqat-e-Parwaaz magar rakhti hai ".
No Bro.
May Allah guide all of us.
It is bad situation but people can change, ateast common man.
 

