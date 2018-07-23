What's new

Percentage of Europeans Who Are Willing To Fight A War For Their Country

Would you fight for your country ?



From high to low, these are the percentages by country:

  • 74% – Finland
  • 73% – Turkey
  • 62% – Ukraine
  • 59% – Russia
  • 58% – Kosovo
  • 55% – Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • 55% – Sweden
  • 54% – Greece
  • 47% – Poland
  • 46% – Serbia
  • 41% – Latvia
  • 39% – Switzerland
  • 38% – Ireland
  • 38% – Macedonia
  • 38% – Romania
  • 37% – Denmark
  • 29% – France
  • 28% – Portugal
  • 27% – United Kingdom
  • 26% – Iceland
  • 25% – Bulgaria
  • 23% – Czech Republic
  • 21% – Austria
  • 21% – Spain
  • 20% – Italy
  • 19% – Belgium
  • 18% – Germany
  • 15% – The Netherlands


Europe is the continent with the fewest people willing to fight a war for their country. Globally, an average of 61% of respondents in 64 countries said they would.

Morocco (94%)
Fiji (94%)
Pakistan (89%)
Vietnam (89%)
Bangladesh (86%) had the highest percentage willing to fight





https://brilliantmaps.com/europe-fight-war/
 
vostok

vostok

pakpride00090 said:
Looks like the world was successful in making germans a totally pussified nation after WW2.
It is American (Western) Germans who are pussies. Socialist (Eastern) Germans were good warriors, continuing Prussian traditions.
 
Deathstar

The downfall of mighty Germans and the Japanese i wish they regain their lost glory
 
Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

Our Percentage seems very good. :pakistan:
About other western countries, I think they depend on better technologies & machine than manpower.
 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

This is a very biased report. It does not take into account active threats against any country, for instance.

I'm sure the populations listed as anti-war would pick up arms when forced to.
The fact is, these countries (fortunately!) currently aren't, so the question is a bit strange to those populations.
 
Numerous

The countries at the bottom end seem to be way richer than the ones at the top %s.

Maybe their riches have made them soft.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

PeaceGen said:
This is a very biased report. It does not take into account active threats against any country, for instance.

I'm sure the populations listed as anti-war would pick up arms when forced to.
The fact is, these countries (fortunately!) currently aren't, so the question is a bit strange to those populations.
Pre-1941 the US public was overwhelmingly against getting involved in any of the German/Japan skirmishes...but as you say when a threat comes to your door opinion can sway very quickly.
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

USA never fought for the country ? It was a few hundred thousand Americans that fought as a part of military.

The questions from general population fighting themselves not support others to die for them.

The statistics shows the reality. The European will prefer to migrate rather than fight. This is the new world order. Association with homeland is growing less and less important

Hamartia Antidote said:
Pre-1941 the US public was overwhelmingly against getting involved in any of the German/Japan skirmishes...but as you say when a threat comes to your door opinion can sway very quickly.
313ghazi

313ghazi

Western populations generally know that thier countries are being run to benefit a corporate elite. The civilian is a wage slave useful only as an element of work for the corporate machine.

Ask the same people 2 different questions and then measure the response.

Q1. Would you fight a war to defend your country during an invasion?
Q2. Would you fight a war to steal the resources of another country or to impose your ideological beliefs on another country?

Then you will see what I have said is true.
 
Figaro

Figaro

It's easy to say yes, you are willing to fight for your country in a survey ... but once war does really arrive, I doubt many of those will be as enthusiastic. This is why a draft must be put in place for especially high intensity, large scale conflicts, since your average person does not want to die in some battlefield.
 
