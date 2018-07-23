Percentage of Europeans Who Are Willing To Fight A War For Their Country

Would you fight for your country ?
From high to low, these are the percentages by country:
Europe is the continent with the fewest people willing to fight a war for their country. Globally, an average of 61% of respondents in 64 countries said they would.
Morocco (94%)
Fiji (94%)
Pakistan (89%)
Vietnam (89%)
Bangladesh (86%) had the highest percentage willing to fight
https://brilliantmaps.com/europe-fight-war/
From high to low, these are the percentages by country:
- 74% – Finland
- 73% – Turkey
- 62% – Ukraine
- 59% – Russia
- 58% – Kosovo
- 55% – Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 55% – Sweden
- 54% – Greece
- 47% – Poland
- 46% – Serbia
- 41% – Latvia
- 39% – Switzerland
- 38% – Ireland
- 38% – Macedonia
- 38% – Romania
- 37% – Denmark
- 29% – France
- 28% – Portugal
- 27% – United Kingdom
- 26% – Iceland
- 25% – Bulgaria
- 23% – Czech Republic
- 21% – Austria
- 21% – Spain
- 20% – Italy
- 19% – Belgium
- 18% – Germany
- 15% – The Netherlands
Europe is the continent with the fewest people willing to fight a war for their country. Globally, an average of 61% of respondents in 64 countries said they would.
Morocco (94%)
Fiji (94%)
Pakistan (89%)
Vietnam (89%)
Bangladesh (86%) had the highest percentage willing to fight
https://brilliantmaps.com/europe-fight-war/
Last edited: