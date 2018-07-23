Percentage of Europeans Who Are Willing To Fight A War For Their Country

Western populations generally know that thier countries are being run to benefit a corporate elite. The civilian is a wage slave useful only as an element of work for the corporate machine.



Ask the same people 2 different questions and then measure the response.



Q1. Would you fight a war to defend your country during an invasion?

Q2. Would you fight a war to steal the resources of another country or to impose your ideological beliefs on another country?



Then you will see what I have said is true.