Riaz, let's be honest to ourselves. What you state are facts but the reason behind this is simple. Either massive does of foreign aid [Musharaf] and or massive increases in remittances. Both have exogenous roots. Within Pakistan all we have is rentier economy ran by mafia mobsters who are not industrialists but just rent seekers who rely on state patronage to gouge money.



The last 5 years can be traced to CPEC investment/remittances/reduction in oil prices.

