What's new

People will not forgive those who destroyed progressing country: Nawaz Sharif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,035
13
31,637
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
719889_95987869.jpg

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday people would never forgive those who had ruined the progressing country.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N leadership, attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif and others, via video link, he said on one side, negotiations were being held for the sake of the country while on the other side, there was a fight to safeguard vested interests and to degrade the country and its institutions. “No one is ready to guarantee for those who ruined the country for three years,” he added.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on the country’s economic and political affairs and the party’s matters.

Mr Sharif went on to say that the PML-N-led federal government had to take immediate steps to control skyrocketing inflation adding that policies should be made to give relief to people before elections. “All political parties should contribute to the country’s development,” he added.

The former PM said his party had pushed the country to the path of progress after a lot of hard work which was washed away by enemies in three years. “People will never forgive them and they will have to save themselves from such people,” he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the session, said the government would soon announce a piece of good news for the people. “The relief package will lessen the troubles people are facing,” he added.

The PML-N would decide on holding elections in the country on one day after consulting with the allies, he said. “We have been struggling to put the country on the path of development for a year,” he added.
dunyanews.tv

People will not forgive those who destroyed progressing country: Nawaz Sharif

Negotiations being held for sake of country, says Nawaz
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz summons key Session of coalition parties' on Monday
Replies
0
Views
155
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz castigates judiciary for 'facilitating some Quarters
Replies
9
Views
476
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Those who defamed Nawaz Sharif should be taught a lesson: Javed Latif
Replies
9
Views
342
maverick1977
maverick1977
ziaulislam
All those who conspired against Nawaz ‘met their fate’: Maryam
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saudi Arabia invites ‘Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz for Umrah’
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom