People who came to attack Mumbai didn’t come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in Pakistan : Javed Akhtar in Lahore Pakistan 🇵🇰

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
One of the biggest hypocrite, keep changing goal posts at his benefit. Why did he came to Pakistan if he dislike it rather hate the country.

And he has to say these words against Pakistan to get his approval rating amongst Indian intact, and keep getting work in B'wood by foulmouthing Pak, the standard practice of Indian sarkari Muslim.

Have listened to some of his foulmouthed words against Pak, and trying to prove his loyalty to India more often than not, the predicament of Indian muslims.
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Good thing is he will be reminded un harmful , if ever any pakistani used to say the similar in india , he would be burned alive by hindutva terrorist gang .
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
N.Siddiqui said:
One of the biggest hypocrite, keep changing goal posts at his benefit. Why did he came to Pakistan if he dislike it rather hate the country.

And he has to say these words against Pakistan to get his approval rating amongst Indian intact, and keep getting work in B'wood by foulmouthing Pak, the standard practice of Indian sarkari Muslim.

Have listened to some of his foulmouthed words against Pak, and trying to prove his loyalty to India more often than not, the predicament of Indian muslims.
He's been an outspoken critic of Modi/BJP forever

liberal/artist/lefty hai Javed saab.. pretty standard fare
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Now imagine if some Pakistani celebrity or guest invited to India said something similar, he would have black ink thrown over him, RSS goons would have gate crashed the venue and ransacked the place and an Indian government stage managed protest would be held outside the place and organisers would be forced to call off the function.
This is the difference between Bakhtoras and us.
One should ask this Hindu appeasing creature.... Did India then hang an innocent in the shape of Ajmal Kasab.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
-=virus=- said:
lol, reality is they're thankful to Allah they're here rather than in Pakistan

that there exist issues here too, is another matter
Dude, you guys lynch Muslims for carrying beef... Pandits want Hindutva boys to take 10 Muslim girls...
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
-=virus=- said:
He's been an outspoken critic of Modi/BJP forever

liberal/artist/lefty hai Javed saab.. pretty standard fare
He criticises just about anyone and heaps praise on himself, indirectly directy. A narcissist megalomaniac who thinks very high of himself.

And he criticising Modi and being leftist doesn't takes away the hypocrite and an opportunist stamp on him.

And he is an Atheist, but with a Muslim identity.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
Windjammer said:
Now imagine if some Pakistani celebrity or guest invited to India said something similar, he would have black ink thrown over him, RSS goons would have gate crashed the venue and ransacked the place and an Indian government stage managed protest would be held outside the place and organisers would be forced to call off the function.
This is the difference between Bakhtoras and us.
One should ask this Hindu appeasing creature.... Did India then hang an innocent in the shape of Ajmal Kasab.
there's plenty

Pravin Sawhney etc

N.Siddiqui said:
being leftist doesn't takes away the hypocrite and an opportunist stamp on him.
true, leftists are generally the biggest hypocrites themselves but he spoke the truth here
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
-=virus=- said:
there's plenty

Pravin Sawhney etc


true, leftists are generally the biggest hypocrites themselves but he spoke the truth here
On a literary festival and a goodwill tour, why do he has to talk about the Mumbai 26/11 unless he had the agenda of creating rift and get the approval from indian govt. and earn accolades, now Modi might reward him for this lopsided fake bravery, another Bharat Ratna... :woot:
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
N.Siddiqui said:
On a literary festival and a goodwill tour, why do he has to talk about the Mumbai 26/11 unless he had the agenda of creating rift and get the approval from indian govt. and earn accolades, now Modi might reward him for this lopsided fake bravery, another Bharat Ratna... :woot:
sometimes swim against the tide

other times, ride the currents

that's the long and short of it
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
There is no evidence that any Pakistani took part in the Mumbai attacks. However there are some reports that only surviving 'people' listened to Faiz and Akhtar for their revolutionary advocacy.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
-=virus=- said:
sometimes swim against the tide

other times, ride the currents

that's the long and short of it
Mumbai 26/11 + Rath Yatra and Ayodhya/Babri mosque razing and massacre+ Gujarat massacre + Muzaffarnagar UP killings + other events to create Hindu-Muslims hatred.

= the rise of Hindutvadis, the rise of Modi and renaissance of Hindutva, after the Gujarat massacre Modi approval rating increased exponentially.

Without which the rise of Hindutva was not possible in india.

The Shift in India from a leftist secular electorates to the hardline right wing, Hindutva in the government, this was not possible without creating the Hindu Muslim divide and the 'Hindu the oppressed' sympathy vibes, in their own country, kinda.

There is a method in this madnes.
 

