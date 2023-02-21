People who came to attack Mumbai didn’t come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in Pakistan : Javed Akhtar in Lahore Pakistan 🇵🇰

INDIAPOSITIVE
He's been an outspoken critic of Modi/BJP foreverOne of the biggest hypocrite, keep changing goal posts at his benefit. Why did he came to Pakistan if he dislike it rather hate the country.
And he has to say these words against Pakistan to get his approval rating amongst Indian intact, and keep getting work in B'wood by foulmouthing Pak, the standard practice of Indian sarkari Muslim.
Have listened to some of his foulmouthed words against Pak, and trying to prove his loyalty to India more often than not, the predicament of Indian muslims.
lol, reality is they're thankful to Allah they're here rather than in Pakistan"Muslims who're opposing PAKISTAN will spend rest of their lives proving loyalty to India" __Muhammad Ali Jinnah - 1945.
lol, reality is they're thankful to Allah they're here rather than in Pakistan
that there exist issues here too, is another matter
He's been an outspoken critic of Modi/BJP forever
liberal/artist/lefty hai Javed saab.. pretty standard fare
there's plentyNow imagine if some Pakistani celebrity or guest invited to India said something similar, he would have black ink thrown over him, RSS goons would have gate crashed the venue and ransacked the place and an Indian government stage managed protest would be held outside the place and organisers would be forced to call off the function.
This is the difference between Bakhtoras and us.
One should ask this Hindu appeasing creature.... Did India then hang an innocent in the shape of Ajmal Kasab.
true, leftists are generally the biggest hypocrites themselves but he spoke the truth herebeing leftist doesn't takes away the hypocrite and an opportunist stamp on him.
there's plenty
Pravin Sawhney etc
true, leftists are generally the biggest hypocrites themselves but he spoke the truth here
sometimes swim against the tideOn a literary festival and a goodwill tour, why do he has to talk about the Mumbai 26/11 unless he had the agenda of creating rift and get the approval from indian govt. and earn accolades, now Modi might reward him for this lopsided fake bravery, another Bharat Ratna...
sometimes swim against the tide
other times, ride the currents
that's the long and short of it