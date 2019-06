Its not propoganda. I have actually met a couple of Muslims in California from that region who have family members in concentration camps. There have also been a practice of forcibly having a Han Chinese man live in homes of Muslim families as their "Chinese" uncle so ensure religion is not practiced in the home setting. You can call it Western propoganda as much as you like, but just because Pakistan has a strategic alliance with China does not mean they are not committing atrocities against their Muslim populace.



As for posting videos of the market place as some sort of proof of normalcy, that is laughable. Show me a recent video of Muslims praying in a mosque and I will believe all this is "western propaganda".



As a pre-dominantly Muslim country, founded on the basis of religion, we should be cognizant of what is happening to Muslims in one of our closest allied country.

Click to expand...