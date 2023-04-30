What's new

People should be prepared to come out in force if elections are not held on 14th May on Schedule

People should be prepared to come out in force if elections are not held on 14th May on Schedule

1- Election is right of People

2- To Force Election is main reason why Punjab and KPK assemblies were dissolved

3- Transition of Power Rule's validity at stake , which is connected with 90 day election


پاکستانی شہری کا حق ہے



PTI has been waiting for court to ensure elections are held on schedule and all political parties have voice in elections and elections are rigging free
International observes should be invited



"Law states : With in 90 Days Elections are mandatory at all cost "


All Institutes of Pakistan are liable to ensure elections are held on Time

This Law exist for following reason
a) To Prevent anyone to hijack country during the temporary care taker period
b) To prevent setup of King and Queen in country
c) To Prevent fall of economy
d) To Prevent chaos in society in absence of Government chosen by People

 

I hope these 3 b@stards are draggd out and given the Gaddafi treatment.
see the head of snake in establishment

people should go burn abpara ISI HQ to core
then move to GHQ and ask for elections with in 2 weeks elections will be held . if you can not names of snakes then how the hell elections will held ?

One_Nation said:
What is this horrible looking creature?
He is putting his best smile to look human but its not working.
Click to expand...
NGOGO ki champs is se cute hain
 
People have come out in Support of Imran Khan and Supreme court of Pakistan on May 1 to voice once again their desire for Election

And an Election which is protected for many rigging and outside interference preventing people to vote
 

