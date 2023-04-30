People should be prepared to come out in force if elections are not held on 14th May on Schedule

پاکستانی شہری کا حق ہے







PTI has been waiting for court to ensure elections are held on schedule and all political parties have voice in elections and elections are rigging free

International observes should be invited







"Law states : With in 90 Days Elections are mandatory at all cost "





All Institutes of Pakistan are liable to ensure elections are held on Time



This Law exist for following reason

a) To Prevent anyone to hijack country during the temporary care taker period

b) To prevent setup of King and Queen in country

c) To Prevent fall of economy

d) To Prevent chaos in society in absence of Government chosen by People



People should be prepared to come out in force if elections are not held on 14th May on Schedule1- Election is right of People2- To Force Election is main reason why Punjab and KPK assemblies were dissolved3- Transition of Power Rule's validity at stake , which is connected with 90 day election