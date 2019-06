People Rush To Register Assets As Deadline For Amnesty Scheme Approaches

The capacity of the system isn’t that compatible and distortions appear on the system several times because it gets overloaded.

People don’t have sufficient information about the filling of forms despite taking guidelines, says taxation expert Ashfaq Tola.

No extension will be given to tax dodgers in the tax amnesty scheme.

The government won’t be able to give an extension in the deadline of the scheme because of its commitments with the IMF.

FBR ran an awareness campaign about the information of the tax amnesty scheme through pamphlets and ads.

The number of tax filers rapidly increasing due to widespread awareness about the benefits of the scheme.