People Power: Israeli visit costs Ahmed Quresh e Makkah his job!

www.middleeasteye.net

Pakistan's state-run TV channel fires journalist over visit to Israel

Ahmed Quraishi travelled to Israel as part of a Pakistani-American delegation which aimed to 'see the Abraham Accords in action'
Meanwhile, Defeated and humiliated Ahmed Quesh e Makkah:

"I am disappointed by the announcement and the way it was done - designed to exact public humiliation during [the] government's main briefing of the day by the information minister," Quraishi told MEE.


Hun pta lagsi bachunghry nu kitny bian na soo huna aee! :lol:
 

