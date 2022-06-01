People Power: Israeli visit costs Ahmed Quresh e Makkah his job!

Umair Nawaz
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 10, 2012
- 13,180
- -20
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan's state-run TV channel fires journalist over visit to Israel
Ahmed Quraishi travelled to Israel as part of a Pakistani-American delegation which aimed to 'see the Abraham Accords in action'
www.middleeasteye.net
Meanwhile, Defeated and humiliated Ahmed Quesh e Makkah:
"I am disappointed by the announcement and the way it was done - designed to exact public humiliation during [the] government's main briefing of the day by the information minister," Quraishi told MEE.
Hun pta lagsi bachunghry nu kitny bian na soo huna aee!