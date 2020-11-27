People on Eid should sacrifice their children, instead of animals, says BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh

People who want to offer sacrifice on Eid should sacrifice their children instead. We wont let people sacrifice innocent animals because meat spreads coronavirus, said BJP MLA, Nand Kishore Gurjar

Published: 28 Jul 2020, 5:14 PM

BJP MLA from Loni Constituency in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gurjar stirred a controversy when he asked people celebrating Eid ul Adha to "sacrifice their children instead of animals". He also said that "meat spreads coronavirus" so people should not be allowed to sacrifice innocent animals.

"People who want to sacrifice on Eid should sacrifice their children. I will not let people consume meat and alcohol in Loni. We will not let people sacrifice innocent animals because meat spreads coronavirus," said BJP legislator according to a report in news agency ANI.

"The way people have followed the guidelines of the government by not offering prayers and namaz at temples and mosques to contain COVID-19, in the same way, they must not offer the sacrifice of animals on this Eid," he said.

"Earlier, sacrifices of animals were offered in Sanatan Dharam as well. However, now coconut is offered instead. I request the Muslim brothers not to give 'qurbani' of animals. We will stop those who will perform the ritual animal sacrifice. We will not let this happen in Loni," Gurjar said.