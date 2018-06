Take aside issues with MQM-P and listen their genuine grievance, who would be blamed if the country's economic hub, port & metropolitan city is continuously in deep crises, so obviously whole country will suffer.

I am not talking here about southern sindh province although if you belong to civilize nation you should not deny to accept more administrative units and provinces.



I am commenting here about water and electricity shortage.. As we know that shortage of water & electricity are becoming a nightmare in reality for the whole country.. So dam are badly required including kalabagh dam.. But i dont see any Leader to rule like a benevolent dictatorship but only pseudo intellectuals specially after recent parliamentary amendments in new election form.

