What's new

People of Pakistan must Protect PAK military at all costs

Should the Pakistani nation try to free the Military that seems to be taken hostage by the PDM?

  • Total voters
    11
The Terminator

The Terminator

FULL MEMBER
May 2, 2015
1,086
1
1,233
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan military seems to be made hostage by the PDM parties!

en.baaghitv.com

PML-N leader Khawaja Salman Rafiq guards attack Pak Army Officer in Lahore

A serving army officer was brutally beaten at Ferozpur road by Protection Squad of Khawaja Salman Rafiq (PML-N) with iron rods on Wednesday.
en.baaghitv.com

pakistanfrontier.com

Guards of PML-N Leader Khawaja Salman Rafiq Attacked Pak Army Officer Major Haris In Lahore - The Pakistan Frontier

Guards of Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ex-Provincial Minister of Punjab and member of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N), attacked an armed forces officer Major Haris at Ferozpur Road, Lahore. According to the media reports, Khawaja Salman Rafique who is the brother of the renowned PML-N...
pakistanfrontier.com pakistanfrontier.com


arynews.tv

PML-N leaders' employees nabbed for torturing Pakistan Army officer

LAHORE: The employees of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Noman, have been arrested for torturing a Pakistan
arynews.tv arynews.tv


This is the Vice President of the PMLN (and orchestrator of the well known Dawn leaks) entering victoriously into the PM house. She and her father, convicted, self exiled, absconder, 3 times ex-PM of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Shareef are well known for their countless venom spewing public addresses, where they humiliated the same current PAK Army leadership by mentioning their names individually and pressing serious charge sheets against those officers, abused, humiliated and defamed them publicly. That's why upon the request of PAK Army, the by then Govt banned the public addresses of the MNS on national news media. Maryam Nawaz still insists that her and her father's narrative would be the narrative of the PMLN and hence present Federal and Punjab Govts.

Now PMLN doesn't even hesitate to beat up and severely injure the serving commissioned officers of the Army. Since the vote of NO confidence in national assembly, strangely the borders of Pakistan have suddenly flared up and anyone can observe renewed attacks and resurgence of the TTP and ISIS on our western flanks, obviously with the full assistance of hostile intelligence agencies. Sleeper cells been reactivated to tie down Army into another domestic War on Terror.

Meanwhile current PM Shahbaz Sharif (who himself is currently released on bail under serious charges of corruption and money laundering), the guarantor of the timely return of the absconder convict Nawaz Sharif has reportedly issued diplomatic passport to his elder brother, the fugitive of Law MNS. Soon MNS would land in Pakistan and would be received with state protocol on the airport. They would prove to the world that MNS narrative won and they would then tighten the screws of the military by further maligning them. And MNS's friendship with anti Pakistan foreign players isn't a secret anymore!
 
Last edited:
hunter_hunted

hunter_hunted

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 2, 2010
3,987
-1
4,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Do we really have to protect this army. They had our emotional and moral support. But im not so sure anymore atleast for top brass. If they really want to bootlickers then by all means continue. Top brass is spineless and bikao and 2 number maal. They deserve to be beaten to pulp. They were neutral so im also neutral
 
nangyale

nangyale

SENIOR MEMBER
May 31, 2010
2,094
10
1,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Normally it should be the military defending Pakistan. But since General Bajwa has declared himself neutral in that regard. It's left to the people to defend themselves. And are now even tasked to save the military from Pakistanis.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Fake News: Pak Army Jawans love Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Whirling_dervesh
Whirling_dervesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lahore, Rawalpindi and Kamra Cantt Board by-elections: PML-N emerges victorious
Replies
0
Views
377
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ch Shujaat asks govt to focus on public issues instead of Nawaz Sharif
Replies
10
Views
501
Norwegian
Norwegian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom