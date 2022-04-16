People of Pakistan must Protect PAK military at all costs

PML-N leader Khawaja Salman Rafiq guards attack Pak Army Officer in Lahore A serving army officer was brutally beaten at Ferozpur road by Protection Squad of Khawaja Salman Rafiq (PML-N) with iron rods on Wednesday.

Guards of PML-N Leader Khawaja Salman Rafiq Attacked Pak Army Officer Major Haris In Lahore - The Pakistan Frontier Guards of Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ex-Provincial Minister of Punjab and member of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N), attacked an armed forces officer Major Haris at Ferozpur Road, Lahore. According to the media reports, Khawaja Salman Rafique who is the brother of the renowned PML-N...

PML-N leaders' employees nabbed for torturing Pakistan Army officer LAHORE: The employees of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Noman, have been arrested for torturing a Pakistan

Pakistan military seems to be made hostage by the PDM parties!This is the Vice President of the PMLN (and orchestrator of the well known Dawn leaks) entering victoriously into the PM house. She and her father, convicted, self exiled, absconder, 3 times ex-PM of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Shareef are well known for their countless venom spewing public addresses, where they humiliated the same current PAK Army leadership by mentioning their names individually and pressing serious charge sheets against those officers, abused, humiliated and defamed them publicly. That's why upon the request of PAK Army, the by then Govt banned the public addresses of the MNS on national news media. Maryam Nawaz still insists that her and her father's narrative would be the narrative of the PMLN and hence present Federal and Punjab Govts.Now PMLN doesn't even hesitate to beat up and severely injure the serving commissioned officers of the Army. Since the vote of NO confidence in national assembly, strangely the borders of Pakistan have suddenly flared up and anyone can observe renewed attacks and resurgence of the TTP and ISIS on our western flanks, obviously with the full assistance of hostile intelligence agencies. Sleeper cells been reactivated to tie down Army into another domestic War on Terror.Meanwhile current PM Shahbaz Sharif (who himself is currently released on bail under serious charges of corruption and money laundering), the guarantor of the timely return of the absconder convict Nawaz Sharif has reportedly issued diplomatic passport to his elder brother, the fugitive of Law MNS. Soon MNS would land in Pakistan and would be received with state protocol on the airport. They would prove to the world that MNS narrative won and they would then tighten the screws of the military by further maligning them. And MNS's friendship with anti Pakistan foreign players isn't a secret anymore!