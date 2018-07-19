What's new

People of karachi and Malir are with PPPP

In the Karachi’s Malir constituency, PPP's Yousuf Baloch has defeated PTI’s Jan Sher Junejo and Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Sajid Ahmed, according to unofficial results.

bottom line for karachites, please organize karachi first
re-census will not solve Karachi problem, as PPPP will still win per my calculations even if karachi gets 50% seats vs 30% it holds now
 
