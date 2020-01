NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat on Saturday (January 19) said internet was used by people of Jammu and Kashmir to watch 'gandi filmein' (dirty films).In a controversial statement, NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat on Saturday justified the Centre's decision to ban internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying internet was used by people of Jammu and Kashmir to watch 'gandi filmein' (dirty films). Saraswat, however, issued a clarification shortly saying that the internet shutdown in Kashmir "did not have significant effect on the economy".